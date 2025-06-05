"Been quite the health journey" — Perez Hilton opens up about Jessie J’s medical struggles amid her recent breast cancer diagnosis

On June 3, English singer-songwriter Jessie J shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. After the 37-year-old artist took to Instagram and shared a candid video on her health, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton made a YouTube video to send her “healing energy”.

On June 4, 2025, Perez Hilton, in his YouTube video, talked about Jessie J’s medical struggles and noted,

“Just last year, Jessie J opened up about having ADHD and OCD. So, it's been quite the health journey over the last two years.”

The media personality in his video noted that the singer is “remaining positive” and that it is a good thing that her cancer was detected early. Hilton added, “I would just be freaking out and I’m sure part of her is freaking out also.”

However, Perez Hilton noted that the musician is not going through this alone, adding that,

“Jessie J is with her child's father. Her boyfriend is basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. And hopefully her family and closest friends are loving up on her well.”

According to the BBC, the singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, has a son named Sky Safir Cornish Colman. He was born in 2023.

Jessie J tells fans she is an “open book” after her breast cancer diagnosis

The Price Tag hitmaker on Tuesday, June 3, shared her breast cancer diagnosis with her fans and followers via an Instagram reel. She also opened up about having surgery after her performance, which is scheduled to take place during Capital's Summertime Ball.

“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form. But I'm holding on to the word early.” Jessie J told her fans.

In her video, she said she will perform in the U.K. on June 15, at the mini-festival at London's Wembley Stadium and then "disappear for a bit” to have her surgery. The singer promised her fans,

“I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

Earlier in her video, the Domino singer told her followers that she has been “in and out of tests” and added that her upcoming surgery will be a “very dramatic way to get a boob job.” The singer also opened that she first hesitated to share her diagnosis, but shared it because of her past experiences.

The British singer in her video also talked about the timing of her cancer diagnosis. She recalled that her recent songs, No Secrets and Living My Best Life, were pre-planned before she got her results.

“Selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I am an open book.”

She also shared her solidarity with other cancer fighters, saying, “It breaks my heart”. She further added that knowing that so many people go through this, “kills me.”

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Jessie J in July 2024, revealed she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) via a post on Instagram.

