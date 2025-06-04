Perez Hilton reveals "bad news" for Miley Cyrus' new album as Taylor Swift's Reputation sales soar after her bombshell announcement

American singer-songwriter and actress, Miley Cyrus dropped her ninth studio album titled Something Beautiful on May 30, 2025. After the 32-year-old artist released her thirteen-track album, which includes a prelude and two interludes, blogger and columnist Perez Hilton discussed how Miley Cyrus’ latest album could fail to be a magnum opus on the charts.

On June 3, 2025, Perez Hilton shared a video on his YouTube channel revealing some “bad news” for Something Beautiful. He said, one of the reasons could be the alleged growth in sales of Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

The media personality in his video noted that projections apparently see Miley Cyrus debuting her new album at “number two” on the album charts this coming week. However, he claimed that there is “0% chance” that she will get a number one debut due to country pop singer Morgan Wallen, as he is dominating the charts.

“The bad news for Miley is it's pretty close between her and numbers three and four. Just neck and neck with her is SZA, currently projected to come in at number three, and Taylor Swift is currently projected to come in at number four,” said Perez Hilton.

Perez Hilton also discussed that although Morgan Wallen’s latest album, I’m the Problem, has been out since May 16, 2025, in this coming week it is reported projected to move an “additional 235,000 units”.

Perez Hilton reacts to Taylor Swift allegedly beating Miley Cyrus in chart ranking predictions

Perez Hilton, on June 3, 2025, shared a YouTube video detailing what the numbers imply regarding Miley Cyrus’ new album ranking. He also discussed how Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, has been gaining “momentum” on the charts even after being released back in 2017.

“So momentum is building for this album from 2017. And she could be at number two this coming week, and Miley not. And the bigger issue is this is a really disappointing debut for Miley, for some people, for her label, definitely for some fans that care about chart positions", said Perez.

Hilton also discussed that the current estimates for Miley Cyrus’s new album, Something Beautiful, are around 48,000 units, which could land her at number two. He detailed that SZA’s predictions are 45,000 units at number three, and Taylor Swift is at 44,000 units and number four.

Perez further added that Swift’s Reputation has moved many units after she announced that she is finally the owner of her “master recordings.” Calling the moment “asteric and hilarious,” he added:

“Here's the craziest part. Not only has Reputation moved 44,000 units projected for this week to be on the chart next week at number four, but she's projected to sell 15,000 physical copies. Which, if that keeps up, if it tracks, could see her move ahead of SZA because the charts rank physical copies sold heavier than streams.”

Notably, according to Billboard, Taylor Swift had successfully purchased all the master recordings of her first six albums from investment firm Shamrock Capital for an undisclosed sum. She shared the announcement with her fans on social media on Friday, May 30, 2025.

She also wrote a letter to her fans on her website saying,

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it.”

