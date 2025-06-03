"She got political" — Megyn Kelly calls Taylor Swift "over" for fooling "14-year-old" girls into thinking she's a "role model"

On the June 3 episode of Spot On, host Link Lauren was joined by American journalist Megyn Kelly, and the two did not hold back in critiquing Taylor Swift.

During the podcast, Link Lauren mentioned that Swift has secured the rights to her first six albums for around $300 million. While he expressed excitement for her, he emphasized that people who are not familiar with her music don't "care that much" about the move.

Calling the Bad Blood singer "insufferable," Link referred to a discussion he had with his team, adding:

"Taylor Swift's clout is down right. She lost all her awards at the Grammys, every American Music Award. She also endorsed Kamala Harris, that went terribly for her."

He asked Megyn Kelly for her opinion, adding:

"Do you think this is her low moment? Is she down in the weeds? Megyn is Taylor Swift kind of over?"

Reflecting on his question, Kelly replied:

"Yeah, I think she is, and she did it to herself. She got political. There was no reason for it."

Megyn Kelly claimed that many Hollywood actresses who avoid sharing political opinions for fear of being canceled by the audience are either "very smart Democrats or they're Republicans." She further criticized Swift for getting involved in politics, adding:

"But Taylor Swift thought she was too big for the rules to apply to her."

Kelly pointed out that Swift is still bound by reality like everybody else, despite the fame and power she holds, adding:

"No matter how much she can fool 14-year-old girls into thinking she's some sort of a role model, even though her entire history is getting dumped by a series of men and not to land into a marriage or a family by the time she's in her mid to late 30s."

Megyn Kelly recalls her interaction with Taylor Swift

On the February 11 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn recalled her brief interaction with the Love Story singer at the 2025 Super Bowl, held between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Biggest Loser on team Chiefs, I do believe, was Taylor Swift," Kelly added.

Recalling her encounter with Swift in the women's restroom, Kelly shared:

"I was trying to use the ladies’ room, and something very funny happened. Well, I walk out of the box — the suite — and there is the lady in the dress that signifies this is the women’s room."

She shared that a woman was standing outside the restroom, which made her assume that there was a line. When she asked the woman if there was a line, the woman said "No," but when Kelly went past her, she added:

"Oh no, I think someone’s in there."

Kelly further stated that when she turned the doorknob, she heard someone say "Ahhh," from inside. She claimed that she realized it was Swift inside, "and this was like a privacy guard for her."

The journalist claimed that she was sitting between Swift and U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that the audience's reaction to both of them was contrasting.

"It was just so obvious the crowd loved Trump, she [Taylor Swift] looked confused about why the crowd was booing her. It has to do with her politics and her shoving them down our throats, taking a side, endorsing Kamala Harris."

Expand Tweet

With over 3 million viewers on YouTube, Megyn Kelly comments on socio-political news and current events.

