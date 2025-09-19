Candace Owens disputes reports claiming Brigitte Macron will provide evidence proving she’s a woman, calls them "verifiably false"

American commentator and author Candace Owens recently shared her reaction to the reports claiming Brigitte Macron, the French first lady, will provide evidence to the court against gender rumors. According to The New York Post, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife will reportedly present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove that Brigitte is a woman.On Thursday, September 18, 2025, Tom Clare, the lawyer representing the French president and his wife, spoke to the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast. He revealed that the pair will present the documentation as part of a defamation suit they have taken against the right-wing influencer Candace Owens, who reportedly promoted her belief and persistently claimed that Brigitte Macron was born male.Speaking to the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, the lawyer said that there will be:“Expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature.” According to the BBC, although the lawyer did not reveal the exact nature of the evidence that Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, will be providing in the US court, he said that the couple are willing to demonstrate “both generically and specifically” that the allegations made by Candace Owens are false.After the attorney of the Macrons claimed that Brigitte Macron would provide evidence in the court, Candace Owens took to her official X account and argued against it. The 36-year-old conservative commentator shared a tweet of the New York Post reporting on the matter and wrote:“This is verifiably false. She isn’t suing me for saying she’s a man. She has never sued anyone ever for saying she’s a dude. Because she is one.” Meanwhile, the attorney of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron also elaborated to the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast how Candace Owens’ claims have impacted the couple. “It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward. It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she's willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight,” lawyer Tom Clare said. Candace Owens stakes her “entire professional reputation” on gender claims against Brigitte MacronIn March 2024, Candace Owens, according to the BBC, claimed that she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on her claims that Brigitte Macron was born a male. The media personality, who reportedly has millions of followers on social media, has also repeatedly promoted her gender claims against the First Lady of France. After Candace Owens’ claims allegedly ignited a huge discussion about Brigitte Macron’s gender, the Macrons filed a lawsuit against her in the US in July 2025. Their suit, as per the BBC, alleges that Candace has:“Disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favour of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers.”President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, the BBC reports that the allegation against Brigitte Macron originated on YouTube in 2021 by French bloggers Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey. The Macrons also fought them in the French court and won a defamation case against the bloggers in 2024. However, the ruling was overturned on appeal in 2025.Notably, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron first reportedly met as teacher and student, when she was 39 years old and he was 15 years old in 1993. The couple got married in 2007.