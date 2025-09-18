Brigitte Macron plans to submit photographic evidence to the US court to prove she is a woman in a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron will reportedly submit photographic and scientific evidence to the US court to prove that she is a woman as part of her defamation lawsuit against right-wing influencer Candace Owens. For those uninformed, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, sued Owens for defamation in Delaware in July 2025 after the right-wing commentator repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron was born male and transitioned to a woman in her 30s.In a recent interview on the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, Tom Clare, the Macrons' lawyer, revealed that the president and his wife were prepared to provide evidence to disprove Owens' allegations &quot;both generically and specifically.&quot; Brigitte Macron at the Generation Equality Forum (Image via Getty Images)Additionally, he alluded to providing photographic evidence of Brigitte Macron being pregnant if needed to further their lawsuit, adding that &quot;expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature.&quot; He continued that Brigitte Macron was &quot;100% ready to meet that burden&quot; to &quot;set a record straight,&quot; saying:&quot;It is a process that she [Brigitte] will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she's willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight. If that unpleasantness and that discomfort that she has of opening herself up in that way is what it takes to set a record straight and stop this, she's 100% ready to meet that burden.&quot;Speaking on the podcast, Tom Clare said Owens' allegations were &quot;incredibly upsetting&quot; and distracting to the French president, adding:&quot;I don't want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he's not immune from that because he's the president of a country.&quot;Exploring Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit against Candace OwensThe Macrons' defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens came after the right-wing influencer repeatedly purported that Brigitte Macron was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux. The conspiracy theory first gained popularity through two French bloggers, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, on their 2021 YouTube video. The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against both women in 2022 in a French court and won the case in 2024. However, the two women filed for an appeal and were acquitted in July 2025 on freedom of expression grounds.French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron host King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark (Image via Getty Images)Meanwhile, Owens brought the theory to mainstream media in the United States via her social media content. In March 2024, the right-wing influencer stated that she was &quot;waging her entire professional reputation&quot; on the theory that Brigitte Macron was born male.According to CNN, she posted a YouTube video titled Is France’s First Lady a Man? in March 2025, calling it “likely the biggest scandal in political history&quot; in a subsequent X post. This was the first of many videos Owens posted about Brigitte Macron. She also uploaded a multipart series titled Becoming Brigitte. In July 2025, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens in Delaware, United States, accusing the conservative commentator of purporting &quot;outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions&quot; online about France's First Lady.Nick Sortor @nicksortorLINK🚨 BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron has just SUED Candace Owens for saying his wife Bridgette was born a manThe discovery in this case is going to be WILD 🤣Macron accuses Owens of publishing “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions” that fuelled “campaign of global humiliation” and “relentless bullying”The 215 page suit was just filed in Delaware. No response from Owens yet.According to ABC News, the lawsuit claimed that Owens used the narrative &quot;to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.&quot; Furthermore, the filing said Owens' narrative allegedly opened the doors for the Macrons to face &quot;relentless bullying on a worldwide scale,&quot; adding that the allegations &quot;subjected the Macrons to a campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies.&quot;&quot;These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame,&quot; the filing stated.It continued:&quot;The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale. Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust.&quot;Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Owens stated that the commentator believed the lawsuit was about a &quot;foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist,&quot; accusing the Macrons of attempting to &quot;bully a reporter into submission.&quot;&quot;Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It's America,&quot; the statement added.Candace Owens and her lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit. The case is ongoing at the time of writing this article.