Candace Owens dissects Brigitte Macron's "interesting" gait and sitting manner, connects it with Jean-Michel Trogneux's alleged military service

Candace Owens dissected French First Lady Brigitte Macron’s body language, connecting it to Macron’s brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux in the September 9, 2025, episode of her podcast. This episode was a part of her investigative series on Brigitte Macron, titled “Becoming Brigitte.”

During this episode, Owens remarked:

“I’m not trying to be funny here (but) Brigitte Macron does not walk right…There’s a lot that can be discerned from someone’s gait.”

Owens then played two clips for her viewers. The first showed Macron leaving a shopping store. In this video, Owens pointed to Macron’s legs and posture and said that it her gait was “interesting.”

The second clip featured Brigitte Macron during her time as a drama instructor. Here, Owens drew attention to the way the French First Lady sat down, adding that it struck her as distinctly uncharacteristic of women.

“Take a look at this clip. And yes, it’s real… There’s something about the manner that Brigitte is sitting, that you look at that as a woman, and you go, ‘that’s just not the way that women sit, right?’” Candace Owens said.

Owens then argued that Macron’s widespread legs in the video gave the impression of “somebody that is a dude.”

Returning to the first clip, Candace Owens described the First Lady’s gait as “sort of wide walking,” which she said appeared “quite military.” According to Owens, such a walk could be hard to shake after serving in the armed forces.

Then Owens connected her observations about Brigitte Macron to Jean-Michel Trogneux by asserting that the latter had allegedly served in the military for many years.

She explained that although Trogneux had a “pretty long tenure,” he seemed to have disappeared during that time, and the French government, for reasons unknown, was “refusing to release” his military file. She emphasized that he had been “confirmed” to have “held the rank of sergeant in Germany.”

By linking Brigitte Macron’s seemingly military gait with Jean-Michel’s alleged military service, Owens insinuated her own claims that the French First Lady was, in fact, her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron lawsuit against Candace Owens at a glance

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron (Image via Getty Images)

For the last few months, podcaster Candace Owens had been entangled in a high-profile legal dispute with French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

On July 23, 2025, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court, accusing Owens of leading a smear campaign built on conspiracy theories. The lawsuit contained 22 counts of defamation and claimed Owens had waged a “relentless year-long campaign of defamation” by repeatedly insisting that Brigitte Macron was secretly a man.

At the center of the controversy were Owens’ own public statements. On March 12, 2024, Candace Owens posted on X that she was willing to risk her credibility to push the theory that Brigitte was a man.

“I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man… I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying,” she wrote on X.

Nearly a year later, in February 2025, Candace Owens escalated her claims by launching an eight-part podcast titled "Becoming Brigitte: An Investigative Series." In its debut episode, released on February 21, she alleged that the French First Lady had been born as Jean-Michel Trogneux.

Brigitte Macron (Image via Getty Images)

After Owens released the series, the Macrons filed their lawsuit, arguing that the podcaster had deliberately revived false rumors and amplified them internationally, causing “substantial economic damages” and reputational harm.

“Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust,” the lawsuit stated, according to a CNN report dated July 24, 2025.

The Macrons’ attorney, Tom Clare, also told CNN in that report that the couple had urged Owens for nearly a year to retract her remarks. The retraction demands included “incontrovertible evidence” that Brigitte was born a woman named Brigitte Trogneux, was not biologically related to Emmanuel Macron, and was not part of any “CIA-linked” scheme.

After Owens ignored these requests, Clare said the lawsuit was filed as a “last resort.” The complaint further alleged that Owens had been the first prominent figure to introduce the conspiracy to U.S. audiences, using her platform to “gain notoriety and make money.”

In response to the lawsuit, Candace Owens shared a podcast video on her YouTube channel on July 24, 2025.

In this episode, she devoted a significant amount of time to rejecting the lawsuit, dismissing it as “an obvious and desperate public relations strategy,” and challenging Brigitte Macron to provide biological proof.

“I think you’re sick… I think you’re disgusting. I am fully prepared to take on this battle on behalf of the entire world,” she said, addressing the Macrons.

At present, Candace Owens is busy with her eponymous podcast. Apart from the July 24, 2025 podcast video, she has often discussed several aspects about the lawsuit in various videos on her channel.

Recently in an interview with Paris Match, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the lawsuit against Owens and said that he had to file it to “defend his honor.” However, Brigitte Macron has not issued any official statement regarding the same.

