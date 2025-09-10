Candace Owens recounts reports of Brigitte Macron wanting to transform dome of Notre Dame "into a p*nis": Details explored

Political commentator Candace Owens has reignited criticism surrounding allegations against Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. The claims were based on a memoir by France's ex-minister for culture, which described how Brigitte Macron endorsed a plan for a modernist redesign of the Notre-Dame Cathedral spire that was shaped like male genitalia.On the latest episode of her podcast, Candace Owens discussed this in detail, referring to the autobiography written by former French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot.In her autobiography, Bachelot goes into detail about a lunch meeting in which Brigitte Macron allegedly brought an idea for the cathedral's reconstruction and created a design &quot;with an erect phallus on top of it, surrounded by golden balls.&quot; Bachelot said she &quot;didn't regret this insubordination&quot; against the idea, and she claims this led to tension with the Élysée Palace. Owens noted this, stating, &quot;When she first got into office, Brigitte Macron wanted to transform the dome of Notre Dame into a p*nis. I'm not kidding.&quot;These revelations resonate with a bigger debate that followed the 2019 fire that destroyed Notre Dame. As reported by LBC in January 2023, President Emmanuel Macron had initially declared a willingness to explore a “contemporary architectural gesture” for the spire, and many architects around the world came up with avant-garde designs, such as glass prisms, steel needles, and even shapes of flames. However, the government eventually opted for the faithful reconstruction of the original 19th-century spire in July 2020, a decision that reportedly disappointed modernists within the government. Lawsuit over Candace Owens' theories on Brigitte MacronFor Candace Owens, this episode is a piece of a much larger puzzle she is working to solve regarding Brigitte Macron’s background. Owens has been conducting a very public and controversial investigation through her podcast series, Becoming Brigitte, that questions the official narrative surrounding the life of the first lady of France. A core, and especially controversial, strand of Owens' commentary is focused on speculations surrounding Brigitte's gender identity and sexuality, for which she provides no verifiable evidence throughout the series. Owens used Brigitte's proposed architectural design as a vehicle to criticize and question her beliefs and motives. Owens questioned how a &quot;devout Catholic&quot; woman could publicly show such disdain to support a provocative and sacrilegious project for one of Christianity's iconic structures. Candace Owens also brought up the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, which was met with widespread criticism. The Macrons have sued Candace Owens for defamation, and included Owens' statements regarding the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony and Brigitte's gender.The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony received criticism from Christian groups who chastised the French government for allegedly making a mockery of The Last Supper. The Élysée Palace responded to the criticism, clarifying that it was a &quot;tribute to Dionysus,&quot; which Owens considered as yet one more piece of evidence for her theory about Brigitte's gender. &quot;Owens went so far as to claim that the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony, which was a tribute to Greek mythology, was designed to honor Brigitte Macron because she is transgender,&quot; the lawsuit stated. The narrative of the scrapped spire design is still a strong emblem in the war of words between the broadcaster and the First Lady. The moment remains a contested footnote, weaponized by Candace Owens to question Brigitte Macron's legitimacy and character.