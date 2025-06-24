CNN journalist explains why "there's not enough upside" for Diddy to testify in his own trial

With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial being in the seventh week, a CNN journalist has claimed that there is not “enough upside” for the 55-year-old rapper to testify in his own trial. In the June 24, 2025, episode of the Trial by Jury podcast, CNN anchor and chief legal analyst Laura Coates discussed the developments in the ongoing trial with CNN entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

Elizabeth Wagmeister said that a source has confirmed that Diddy will not be testifying in his federal criminal trial. The decision not to send Combs to take the witness stand reportedly comes after much thinking that his defense did throughout the trial. The source, who was revealed to be Joey Jackson, a defense attorney and one of CNN’s legal analysts, said that prosecutors could be “brutal and highly unfavorable.”

As per Jackson, there are high chances that Diddy could be confronted by his alleged “troubling, problematic and lawless behavior.” If Sean Diddy were to take the court stand, his every single move would be analyzed closely by the jury, including his body language and his speaking style.

During the podcast episode, Elizabeth Wagmeister also opined her views after speaking with her source. She said:

“I thought that was so interesting to hear from Joey, because obviously the prosecutors do have the burden of proof to show, but he's saying as a defense attorney, he doesn't think that's the case, he thinks it is how the jury relates to or likes or doesn't like Sean Combs. So he just said that there's not enough upside for Combs to testify that would help explain why he's not.”

Meanwhile, Joey Jackson claimed that the musician’s potential cross-examination would ultimately see how “reliable” the rapper’s narrative could be, amid the prosecution trying to prove their case.

“The case becomes about believability and relatability of Diddy and his narrative — not about whether prosecutors have met their burden in proving their case,” Joey Jackson said.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal criminal trial explored

The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial is reportedly nearing its end. According to CNN, the prosecution has rested their case. However, defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro made a motion in court today.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, she argued for a judgment of acquittal on all counts. Shapiro said that the government is lagging in proving the charges against Sean Combs. Meanwhile, after the decision for the rapper not to take the stand in his trial was made, his case is expected to go to the jury by Friday of this week, as per the news outlet.

Meanwhile, the closing arguments in the federal criminal trial are reported to potentially take place on Thursday. At the beginning of the trial last month, Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the case, said he aimed to have the trial end before the July 4 holiday.

Diddy is facing five felony counts, including one of racketeering or RICO conspiracy, two on sex trafficking, and two on transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all five charges. But, if convicted, the rapper could face as much as life in prison.

He was arrested in September 2024. And the decision of whether to find the rapper guilty or not guilty is only going to be in the hands of the jury.

