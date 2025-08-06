Director of National Intelligence talks about alleged UFO sightings, Chinese spy balloons & more, claims she has "a lot of questions"

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard recently opined her thoughts about alleged mysterious UFO sightings on the podcast, Pod Force One. According to an article published in The Guardian on December 16, 2024, dozens of witnesses reported seeing large drones in New Jersey, USA, in November and December of last year.

Ad

These unidentified flying objects were not only spotted across residential areas but also near a military research and manufacturing facility.

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the 44-year-old, who is the eighth director of the National Intelligence, was asked about her thoughts on UFOs. When Miranda Devine questioned if she knew anything about alleged unidentified flying objects, as there had been some "declassification" of very "strange videos" that appeared to be of UFOs, Gabbard said:

Ad

Trending

“Nothing that I'm prepared to talk about today… I'm just going to say this. We're continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people.”

Meanwhile, when the Pod Force One host pressed Tulsi Gabbard on whether she believes in the existence of aliens, the Director of National Intelligence replied:

“I honestly like my personal belief, and I have my own views and opinions. In this role, I got to be careful with what I share… There are a lot of questions. And there's a lot that's been put out there, you know. I'm still going through and looking through what we know and what we don't know.”

Ad

Ad

Tulsi Gabbard also discussed the appearance of alleged Chinese spy balloons, among other topics, on the political podcast. She was questioned about her knowledge of the same when the Pod Force One host responded by saying:

"Who knows what the Chinese could be sending over?"

The Director of National Intelligence confirmed that there is a "lot of classified information" available about that.

Director of National Intelligence claims her questions about the UFO sighting are “unanswered”

On Tuesday, Tulsi Gabbard, who reportedly oversees coordination among the eighteen US intelligence agencies, was asked if the strange objects over New Jersey were "drones." She replied:

Ad

“I still have a lot of questions around that. I've heard what the public official line is. I just personally still have a lot of questions that are unanswered. Yeah. Because it wasn't just New Jersey. It was happening in different parts of the country.”

According to The New York Post, the flurry of drones spotted zipping over the homes of New Jersey residents sparked a national uproar. The news outlet also reported that officials from both administrations, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, were pressed to confirm that the objects seen flying in the sky last year were a "combination" of lawful personal, professional, and government aircraft.

Ad

During her interview, Tulsi Gabbard also noted that her husband was present and "pumping his fist" after Miranda Devine asked questions about the UFOs. Although the DNI said that she and her husband have the same conversations, she also confirmed that she doesn't "share any classified information" outside of her building with those who have "clearances."

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that the suspected Chinese spy balloon floated across US airspace in 2023. After it floated for about a week, President Joe Biden reportedly ordered the alleged balloon to be shot down over the coast of North Carolina. He reportedly said to reporters:

Ad

"I don’t think the [Chinese] leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on."

According to the news outlet, multiple lawmakers in Congress have also questioned what the government knows about alleged sightings of UFOs across the country. Last year, a House Oversight Subcommittee also reportedly held numerous hearings on the same topic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More