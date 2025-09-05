"Drum roll please": Perez Hilton gushes after reports claim to reveal Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding location: Details explored

American pop star Taylor Swift and Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement last month has left fans wondering about when and where the pair might say ‘I do’.With several reports flying around, blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has reacted to the news publication Page Six’s Wednesday report, which claims that the celebrity couple’s wedding location has allegedly been revealed. On September 3, 2025, a source close to Page Six alleged that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might tie the knot in the New England state of Rhode Island. “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children,” the insider claimed.In his September 4 blog, Perez Hilton gushed about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue. He quipped:“It’s in a place very familiar to both of them, and particularly familiar to the pop star!... The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Shake It Off crooner are planning on getting married less than a year from now in… drum roll please.”Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City - October 11, 2024 (Image via Getty)The media personality also swooned over the “gorgeous” state of Rhode Island, which is home to the “stunning seaside mansion” owned by the singer. Perez Hilton further noted that if the source is true, Swift’s mansion in the town of Westerly’s Watch Hill area will reportedly be the “spot” where the duo would tie the knot. Perez Hilton raves about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged wedding locationIn his blog, Perez Hilton shared a euphoric reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged wedding location. The media personality exclaimed:“Next summer! Rhode Island! IN A HURRY TO HAVE CHILDREN!.. Hot DAYUM!!!”Perez Hilton further noted that if the pair choose Swift’s RI house for the nuptials, it would “make sense”. He explained:“Ha! Swift, of course, has that iconic mansion on the ocean in the picturesque RI town of Westerly. Travis is already very familiar with it, too. So it’d make sense if they went to that area to do the deed.”While the Karma singer and her NFL athlete fiancé have been tight-lipped about their wedding location, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee also re-posted the couple’s engagement announcement on his social media and expressed his wishes for the pair to choose the state.Last week, on August 26, 2025, McKee took to his official X and wrote: “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”According to Page Six, Swift’s mansion is reportedly undergoing a $1.7 million renovation. As per a building permit obtained by the Providence Journal, the pop star is updating her Rhode Island property with a 16-by-24-foot bedroom, more bathrooms, as well as renovating the kitchen.Notably, Taylor Swift purchased her mansion for $17.5 million in 2013. The property includes eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms and spans 5.23 acres with gardens and a swimming pool. The property is reportedly also famous for the Grammy winner’s star-studded Fourth of July parties.For the unversed, Taylor and Travis shared the news of their engagement on August 26 via a joint Instagram post. The pair, who started dating in 2023, shared a series of photos with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”