How did Kim Porter die? Melanie King discusses theories alleging Diddy killed his ex-partner as she was “writing a tell all memoir” about the rapper

During the ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the name of the late model and actress, Kim Porter, was reportedly brought up. According to USA Today, her relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder was raised when Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the witness stand in May 2025.

According to a report by E! News dated May 14, 2025, Kim Porter, who dated the musician from 1994 to 2007, had complained of a sore throat on November 7, 2018. She then reportedly developed a fever a few days later on November 12, and was treated with antibiotics, painkillers, and vitamins.

As per the outlet, although her temperature returned to normal on November 14, she was found dead in her bed the next morning on November 15. The LA County coroner’s office said that Kim Porter died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, YouTube personality Melanie King, in a video, discussed theories alleging that Diddy was the one who killed Porter.

“Kim Porter, Diddy’s first, not first, but one of his baby mothers to three of his children, ended up dying randomly at 47 from pneumonia. And there’s a whole thing about that: two autopsies, things missing, all types of things. But just understand it was very mysterious circumstances,” she said.

King further discussed that the late model was writing a “tell all” memoir about the rapper and alleged that Diddy was behind her sudden death.

“And it’s been alleged that Diddy is actually killed, tried to kill her, that he did kill her, that he somehow drugged her, or something else was going on that he caused her death because she was writing a tell all memoir about him. Her laptops end up missing, her hard drives were missing the day that she died,” she said.

King also noted that Corey Gamble, who is in a relationship with Kris Jenner and reportedly had a good relationship with Diddy, was present the day Porter died. She said in the video that Gamble was there even before the coroner arrived.

“There are pictures of Corey Gamble right there... before the body is even out. How did he get there that fast? Why would he be called, of all people? And I’m thinking Diddy had to call him,” she added.

How did Diddy and Kim Porter’s children react to the theories surrounding the alleged “tell-all” memoir

Kim Porter and Diddy (Image via Getty)

Diddy and Kim Porter were in a relationship for over a decade. The two shared three children: a son named Christian Combs and twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs. Porter also shared a son named Quincy Brown with her ex-husband, Al B. Sure!

According to a Marie Claire report dated May 15, 2025, a week before Diddy was arrested in September 2024, a novel titled Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From The Other Side started gaining popularity. The novel was rumored to be the late Kim Porter’s memoir, which led to her children releasing a joint statement on Instagram on September 25, 2024. It read:

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The 55-year-old rapper’s sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution trial is currently in the sixth week at the Manhattan federal court. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to any charges.

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More