How is Kristina Khorram connected to Diddy? Perez Hilton calls her an "enabler," claims she "needs to be brought to justice"

The ongoing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges has reportedly brought many names forward, including his staff as well as Hollywood A-listers.

On May 28, 2025, after celebrity stylist Deonte Nash took the stand in the court, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton claimed that Kristina Khorram was an “enabler” in the musician’s alleged activities.

“'Khorram promised to speak to Diddy,' Nash said, but the violence did not stop. Kristina Khorram was an enabler, complicit, and needs to be brought to justice. His chief of staff and henchwoman,” Perez Hilton said.

Kristina Khorram, according to USA Today, was Sean Combs’ chief of staff. Khorram, also known as ‘KK’, has been alleged to be the key manipulator, as well as witnessing and assisting the 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder in his sex trafficking activities. She was also considered to be Combs’ right hand.

Perez Hilton calls Diddy's right-hand, Kristina Khorram an “enabler”

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Perez Hilton reacted to the testimony of celebrity stylist Deonte Nash in the ongoing trial of Sean Combs. During his testimony, Nash admitted that he had witnessed the rapper assaulting his former on-and-off girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, on several occasions. He also said that he spoke to Diddy’s chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, about the issue.

In the video, Hilton claimed that Kristina Khorram was an “enabler” in the assault. He discussed how Nash testified that he did not report the alleged violence against Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura to the police because he “feared retaliation” from the rapper.

Perez Hilton details how Cassie “confided” in Deonte Nash that she did not want to participate in Diddy’s freakoffs

Perez Hilton, in his YouTube video, talked about how Cassie and her stylist Deonte Nash were allegedly so close that she “regularly confided” in him that she was unwilling to participate in the rapper's freakoffs. Hilton said:

“Cassie regularly confided in her stylist that she did not want to be participating in these freakoffs, but she would go and do them anyways. The prosecution is painting a... picture here of coercion. The stylist said that he and Cassie were frequently in the studio together so much that they once decorated it and slept there regularly while she recorded new songs.”

The media personality, in his video, also discussed how Nash recalled one incident at Cassie's birthday party, where she just wanted to stay and celebrate, but according to the stylist, Diddy forced her to go for a freakoff. Meanwhile, Deonte Nash, during his Wednesday testimony, admitted that he has “no plans to sue” the rapper in the civil court.

Meanwhile, Cassie, who also testified against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during his ongoing trial, according to NBC News, gave birth to her third child with her husband, Alex Fine, on Tuesday. Ventura was reportedly more than eight months pregnant when she took the witness stand on May 13, 2025.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal issues, as per BCC, first began when the rapper was sued by his ex-girlfriend, Ventura, in late 2023. Notably, since 2024, he has been accused of federal charges including kidnapping, drugging, arson, sex trafficking, racketeering, threatening, and more.

