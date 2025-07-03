How old is TK Kirkland? Comedian tells Shannon Sharpe he was with Biggie the day he died

Comedian TK Kirkland recently spoke about the death of The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie, as he appeared in an episode of Club Shay Shay on July 3, 2025. Notably, Kirkland told host Shannon Sharpe that he was with Biggie on the day of his death.

TK Kirkland, born on April 3, 1961, as per Famous Birthdays, is 64 years old. During his conversation on Sharpe’s podcast, the comedian opened up about the close friendship he had with Biggie and another late rapper, Tupac Shakur.

Kirkland said that he was blessed to have been close to both the artists, adding that he also knew Sean “Diddy” Combs, who once used to organize the “best parties” during the ‘90s.

“What I’ve learned in life, too, when people in trouble, don’t wish him well. Don’t wish him bad. Just say, I wish that person the best and thank god it ain't me. And you move on about it. Biggie, I was with him the day he died. But Tupac had died first”, he added.

The podcast guest recalled the day Biggie died, saying that they were hanging out and that he was supposed to appear at a comedy show on the same day at the Comedy Act Theater.

TK Kirkland shared that he was prepared to give the best on the show, adding that the party was “amazing.” He further mentioned that everything was looking normal to him and continued:

“I go do my show. But we coming right back. You I got a certain time, I got to be there. I’mma go on. As I’m coming back, coming down, see all the police cars and my man said, ‘TK Biggie got shot.’ Nah, they can’t get shot. They’re brushing it off.”

TK Kirkland recalled when he received a confirmation about Biggie’s death

The Notorious BIG, aka Biggie, was shot dead in March 1997 (Image via Getty)

While Kirkland initially refused to believe that Biggie was dead, he recounted that he was hanging out for some more time and hosted an album release party for hip-hop duo OutKast. The actor and writer said that after the party was over, he slowly started thinking about the fact that Biggie might have died.

TK Kirkland added that he quickly went inside his car and traveled to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was told that The Notorious B.I.G. had died. He further stated:

“My brother died in 1995. But he, Biggie got shot on the day my brother birthday. It was March 9th. That was my brother’s birthday, even though he was deceased already. And I was talking to my mom about that and that was the story. I’ve been in some crazy situations with people when they death.”

TK Kirkland spoke about Biggie’s death on another occasion in April 2023 when he appeared for an interview on the podcast, Drink Champs. He said during the conversation that he had no idea of what was supposed to happen on the day of Biggie’s death, and added:

“What’s crazy is when Biggie Smalls died, I was with Biggie the day he died. When Tupac died, I was with Tupac the day he died... Tupac is the reason I got the name T to the motherfu**ing K.”

As per People magazine, The Notorious B.I.G. was shot dead on March 9, 1997, when he was sitting inside his vehicle. The incident happened after he went to a Soul Train Awards party and was reportedly accompanied by Diddy.

