“I don’t believe her” - Maureen Callahan reacts to Sarah Jessica Parker pitching ‘SATC’ spinoff to other platforms after HBO canceled ‘AJLT’

American columnist and podcast host Maureen Callahan recently shared her reaction to the cancellation news of Sarah Jessica Parker’s HBO show And Just Like That. On Friday, August 1, 2025, Michael Patrick King, the showrunner of the American comedy drama television series, took to X to announce that the Sex and the City franchise would end with And Just Like That season three.

On Friday, August 8, 2025, Maureen Callahan shared a video on her YouTube channel, The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, where she conversed with Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered. During their conversation, they mentioned how Sarah Jessica Parker was allegedly clinging to her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw.

During the conversation, Schofield noted that the 60-year-old actress in an interview said that her co-star, Kristin Davis, had made her aware of what people on social media were saying about the spin-off, including the memes about it. Schofield then proceeded to quote Sarah Jessica Parker’s reaction to the feedback: “Shut up. I don’t want to hear that stuff.”

“I don’t believe her. The woman who posted a three-minute obit to herself and her psychologically entwined, enmeshed, sicko, psycho character, Carrie Bradshaw. Three minutes on Instagram. Okay, you’re telling me this woman, look at her face. It’s snatched her within an inch of her life. She doesn’t follow her own press?” Maureen Callahan said in response to that.

In the video, Callahan also took a jab at Radar’s August 6, 2025, article headline, which read, ‘Turning Heartbreak Into Hustle’: Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Refuses to Let Sex and the City Die’ After HBO Cancellation — ‘Takes Reins’ in Desperate Bid to Secure Spinoff or Limited Series.

According to the article, SJP had reportedly been meeting with other streaming services to pitch Sex and the City-related franchise projects after the cancellation of And Just Like That by HBO Max. The outlet also quoted a source telling Hollywood insider Rob Shuter of Substrack about this.

“She’s not giving up. She’s pitching everything from a spinoff to a limited series. She’s turning heartbreak into hustle,” the insider allegedly said.

Callahan claimed that she believed the source was Sarah Jessica Parker herself.

Maureen Callahan calls Sarah Jessica Parker “delusional” amid the And Just Like That cancellation

Maureen Callahan, in her video, also discussed the audience’s alleged response to the Sex and the City spin-off series, And Just Like That. She claimed that the fans of the original drama either “don’t watch” or “hate” the series.

Callahan then shared her thoughts on HBO Max’s decision to cancel the show.

“I didn’t think it was coming simply because it lasted this long and there are so many eyeballs just involved in hate watching… I really thought HBO was just going to keep going with the eyeballs and the headlines rather than do the correct culturally responsible thing, the artistically responsible thing, and take it out back and shoot it. And it does go to show you how delusional Sarah Jessica Parker is,” she said.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That, the spin-off series to Sex and the City (Image via Getty)

Notably, the actress on August 1, 2025, took to her Instagram and bid farewell to her character Carrie Bradshaw. Sharing a video montage of her character’s moments, SJP wrote a long poem. The caption read:

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have… MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us. I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so.”

Sarah Jessica Parker has played the role of Carrie Bradshaw for 27 years. She has starred as the iconic television character across six seasons of Sex and the City and three seasons of And Just Like That. The actress has also played Bradshaw in two feature films.

