"I want names": Piers Morgan laughs at Kamala Harris' viral claim of being the "most qualified candidate ever to run for President"

English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan recently shared his reaction after former Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris advocated for her Presidential run. On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the 60-year-old media personality took to his official X account and took a jab at the American politician and attorney for claiming to be the “most qualified candidate” ever to run for the President of the United States.After the X account @libsoftiktok shared a video of Kamala Harris, claiming that some people said she was “the most qualified candidate” to run for President during an on-stage interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Piers Morgan appeared to disagree. Resharing the video on his Twitter, the English journalist tagged Kamala Harris and quipped:“WHO said that? I want names @KamalaHarris.” According to Fox News, during her on-stage interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Harris stressed that she “couldn't do enough” because of the relatively short time that she had on her 2024 campaign trail. Notably, after the former vice president appealed that she wanted voters to not only see her background of who she is as a person, but also see her professional qualifications, Swisher intervened and asked:“That’s a decent resume, but go ahead.”To this, Kamala responded:“Well, some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president… I'm just speaking fact.” Kamala Harris hints at possible 2028 Presidential runKamala Harris &quot;107 Days&quot; Book Tour (Image via Getty)According to Fox News, Kamala Harris also seemingly hinted that she would be running for President in 2028. During her interview last week, when Swisher asked whether she would be running for President in 2028, the former Vice President responded:“Maybe. Maybe not.”Meanwhile, the former vice president was also asked what policies she would focus on if she were to be elected President. She replied:“It’s much too early to have that conversation… I literally yesterday would not have known that this Department of Justice would have indicted the New York Attorney General, right?”Notably, Harris also took a jab at the current President of the US, Donald Trump and the Department of Justice. The 60-year-old told Swisher that she believed that the Democratic Party is responsible for dealing with the immediate needs of the American people and added:“I actually, in reflection, one of the things I would have done differently — and I talk about a few things but one of them on this topic — I really do think we should have done the families piece of ‘Build Back Better’ before we did the infrastructure and the CHIPS Act.”For the unversed, the former vice president has been out on a 15-city book tour in support of her memoir, titled 107 Days, which was published on September 23. Her tour reportedly kicked off in New York on September 24. Notably, her tour partnered her with independently owned bookstores across the United States. Kamala also reportedly stopped at the Masonic in San Francisco on October 5 for two events in collaboration with the Bay Area chain Book Passage. She will also be heading abroad for appearances in London and Toronto, and then wrapping up her book tour in Miami on November 20.