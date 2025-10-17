  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "I want names": Piers Morgan laughs at Kamala Harris' viral claim of being the "most qualified candidate ever to run for President"

"I want names": Piers Morgan laughs at Kamala Harris' viral claim of being the "most qualified candidate ever to run for President"

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 17, 2025 19:05 GMT
Piers Morgan, Kamala Harris (Images via Getty)
Piers Morgan, Kamala Harris (Images via Getty)

English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan recently shared his reaction after former Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris advocated for her Presidential run. On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the 60-year-old media personality took to his official X account and took a jab at the American politician and attorney for claiming to be the “most qualified candidate” ever to run for the President of the United States.

Ad

After the X account @libsoftiktok shared a video of Kamala Harris, claiming that some people said she was “the most qualified candidate” to run for President during an on-stage interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Piers Morgan appeared to disagree. Resharing the video on his Twitter, the English journalist tagged Kamala Harris and quipped:

“WHO said that? I want names @KamalaHarris.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Fox News, during her on-stage interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Harris stressed that she “couldn't do enough” because of the relatively short time that she had on her 2024 campaign trail. Notably, after the former vice president appealed that she wanted voters to not only see her background of who she is as a person, but also see her professional qualifications, Swisher intervened and asked:

“That’s a decent resume, but go ahead.”
Ad

To this, Kamala responded:

“Well, some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president… I'm just speaking fact.”

Kamala Harris hints at possible 2028 Presidential run

Kamala Harris &quot;107 Days&quot; Book Tour (Image via Getty)
Kamala Harris "107 Days" Book Tour (Image via Getty)

According to Fox News, Kamala Harris also seemingly hinted that she would be running for President in 2028. During her interview last week, when Swisher asked whether she would be running for President in 2028, the former Vice President responded:

Ad
“Maybe. Maybe not.”

Meanwhile, the former vice president was also asked what policies she would focus on if she were to be elected President. She replied:

“It’s much too early to have that conversation… I literally yesterday would not have known that this Department of Justice would have indicted the New York Attorney General, right?”

Notably, Harris also took a jab at the current President of the US, Donald Trump and the Department of Justice. The 60-year-old told Swisher that she believed that the Democratic Party is responsible for dealing with the immediate needs of the American people and added:

Ad
“I actually, in reflection, one of the things I would have done differently — and I talk about a few things but one of them on this topic — I really do think we should have done the families piece of ‘Build Back Better’ before we did the infrastructure and the CHIPS Act.”

For the unversed, the former vice president has been out on a 15-city book tour in support of her memoir, titled 107 Days, which was published on September 23. Her tour reportedly kicked off in New York on September 24.

Notably, her tour partnered her with independently owned bookstores across the United States. Kamala also reportedly stopped at the Masonic in San Francisco on October 5 for two events in collaboration with the Bay Area chain Book Passage. She will also be heading abroad for appearances in London and Toronto, and then wrapping up her book tour in Miami on November 20.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Afreen Shaikh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications