Piers Morgan shares 1-word reaction after report allegedly exposes Republican groups' Telegram chat containing jokes on slavery, gas chambers & r*pe

By Shayari Roy
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:53 GMT
Piers Morgan weighed in after a shocking Politico report allegedly exposed offensive conversations among Young Republican National Federation leaders. For context, on October 14, 2025, Politico posted on X that it had obtained and reviewed thousands of leaked messages from a private Telegram chat used by several GOP leaders.

The publication said the messages spanned more than seven months and included explicit jokes about gas chambers, slavery, and rape.

“Thousands of leaked messages show leaders of Young Republican groups joking about gas chambers, slavery and r*pe in a private Telegram chat. Inside rising GOP leaders’ racist chats — obtained by POLITICO and spanning more than 7 months,” the outlet wrote on X.
The post was linked to Politico’s full investigation, and it included screenshots and detailed descriptions of the messages.

According to the report, several participants in the chat allegedly used racial slurs and made disparaging remarks about Black people. Other exchanges reportedly featured jokes about “putting political opponents in gas chambers” and praised members who “support slavery,”

The revelations quickly drew widespread condemnation online. On October 15, Piers Morgan reacted to Politico’s post on X. He reposted the post with a single, pointed word:

“Despicable.”
More about the leaked Telegram chats that exposed Young Republicans’ racist and violent messages

Politico’s October 14, 2025, investigative report featuring leaked Telegram conversations among leaders of Young Republican groups across the United States sent shockwaves throughout the country. It featured an unfiltered look at how a "new generation of GOP activists" talked when they thought no one was listening.

According to the leaked messages, William Hendrix, vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans, repeatedly used racial slurs, including variations of the N-word, more than a dozen times in the group chat.

Meanwhile, Bobby Walker, who was serving as vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans at the time, referred to r*pe as “epic,” showing a shocking disregard for s*xual violence.

In another deeply troubling leaked exchange, Peter Giunta, then-chair of the New York State group, made violent and antisemitic remarks while discussing an upcoming internal vote. Referring to his bid for chair of the YRNF, Giunta wrote.

“Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber.”

One participant also joked about “fixing the showers” to suit the “Hitler aesthetic,” while another wrote that she was “ready to watch people burn now”, messages that underscored the openly extremist tone within the group.

As per the Politico report, the Telegram exchanges reportedly spanned more than seven months and involved members actively working with elected officials or seeking national leadership positions.

Despite being aware that exposure could bring severe repercussions, participants continued posting racist and inflammatory messages. In one moment of apparent self-awareness, Walker even warned others about the risk of exposure.

“If we ever had a leak of this chat we would be cooked fr fr,” said Walker, in one of the leaked messages.

Following Politico’s revelations, the fallout was swift. At least one person in the chat lost their job, and another had a job offer rescinded. Prominent New York Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik and State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, publicly condemned the messages.

Lawmakers from both parties criticized the conduct as disgraceful and damaging to the GOP’s image.

In response, the Federation issued a formal statement calling for immediate accountability

“We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents,” the YRNF board said in their statement posted to X on October 15.
The organization further demanded the resignation of all individuals involved, emphasizing that the party must “hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity, respect, and professionalism.”

According to Newsweek, as the controversy surrounding the leaked Telegram messages continued to escalate, several Young Republican leaders accused of making offensive remarks in the private chat group appeared to have either deleted their social media accounts or switched them to private settings.

