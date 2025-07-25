“In this new era of not giving a damn” — Perez Hilton reacts to Scooter Braun’s comment about Taylor Swift’s fans over singer’s catalogue purchase

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently responded to Scooter Braun's comments about pop star Taylor Swift’s catalog purchase. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the music executive and former manager addressed upset Swifties during his appearance on Danielle Robay’s Question Everything podcast.As reported by the outlet, Scooter Braun discussed how he has handled Taylor Swift’s master recordings and mentioned that he still faces backlash from her fans. The 44-year-old, during his appearance on Danielle Robay’s podcast, said:“You know, me even talking about this now, there’s gonna be … They’re gonna be yelling and screaming and this, that and the other. You can’t say anything right, and it is what it is. My response to that is they made the horrible miscalculation that I care. You know, I don’t know those people out there. And if I met them in person and they needed my help, as a stranger, I would help them.&quot;Perez Hilton, after reading Scooter Braun’s comments in his YouTube video posted on Thursday, July 24, 2025, said:“I'm not mad at Scooter Braun's comment. I kind of love it. He's in this new era of not giving a damn cuz he doesn't need to anymore. He's not beholden to anybody. He has FU money in the bank. Scooter Braun is so rich. He's made tens of millions of dollars. He's not managing artists anymore. He's not head of HYBE North America anymore. He can do whatever he wants.”Notably, Taylor Swift’s long-standing dispute over the ownership of her master recordings began with the original sale of her catalogue to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. This occurred after Scooter acquired the American singer-songwriter’s former record label, Big Machine Label Group, in 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next year, Ithaca Holdings sold Taylor Swift’s master recordings for her first six albums to Shamrock Capital. The singer infamously criticized this move because it led her to rerecord her albums.When did Taylor Swift buy back her master recordings?According to Variety, Taylor Swift purchased her catalogue of recordings, including her first six albums and related visuals, after six years of transfers and turmoil on May 30, 2025. To celebrate the news, the Love Story singer visited her website and wrote a handwritten letter to her fans saying:“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it… All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Perez Hilton, Scooter Braun also discussed the sales of Taylor Swift’s master recordings during his appearance on the Question Everything podcast. In his video, the media personality noted Braun saying:“We did very well in that sale because we bought it at a really great price, and the value of the masters went up. When I sold it, she had announced she was gonna do rerecords… But when she rerecorded, all ships rise in a world of streaming. So people were going on, and they were A/B-ing them. They were listening in to see how much they sounded like [the originals].&quot;Notably, when Taylor Swift bought back her master recordings, Scooter Braun issued a brief statement. According to Variety, he said, “I am happy for her.”