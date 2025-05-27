James O'Keefe presents alleged "never-before-seen footage" of Jeffrey Epstein's island showing "mysterious and cryptic messages" on a chalkboard

American political activist James O’Keefe recently appeared on the Valuetainment YouTube channel. He discussed some alleged "never-before-seen footage" of Jeffrey Epstein's island. O'Keefe claimed that the videos showed "mysterious and cryptic messages", which were allegedly written on a chalkboard by the now-deceased convicted s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In a video posted on May 27, 2025, by Valuetainment on YouTube, James O’Keefe talked to American businessman and podcaster Patrick Bet-David. He elaborated on the details of the footage released by O’Keefe Media Group earlier this month.

Detailing the alleged footage from Epstein’s Island library, James O’Keefe noted:

“That's Epstein's writing, by the way, on the chalkboard. Some mysterious and cryptic messages there.”

Further discussing the video, James claimed that “no one” has ever seen these videos before.

“This was provided to me. You're looking at the library. The bedroom of Jeffrey Epstein and the uh little St James the Epstein Island. This is inside of his library. No one's ever seen this before.”

According to a report by the BBC published on February 28, 2025, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi declassified and released the first phase of the files.

James O’Keefe comments on FBI statements and alleged Epstein footage

The Political activist and Project Veritas chairman-turned-president of O’Keefe Media Group, James O’Keefe, also questioned the U.S. authorities. He pointed out that they have not yet released key evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

He also referred to the recent claims of FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Director Kash Patel regarding Jeffrey Epstein. On May 18, 2025, during an interview with Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, they claimed that Epstein allegedly took his own life in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City.

In response to their claims, O’Keefe added:

“That's a question that Dan Bongino and Kash Patel need to answer… Do they have the courage to answer it? Why aren't they answering it? By the way, people expect me to answer that question. I don't have any power.”

He claimed that the videos he released last week were allegedly filmed inside Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The property was raided shortly after Epstein's arrest. O'Keefe detailed the "cryptic writings" found on a chalkboard. He also alleged that he received this footage from insiders.

“My point is, someone inside the United States government provided that to me… They gave it to me because they don't trust the FBI,” he claimed.

James O’Keefe also alleged that after releasing the video footage from inside the buildings on the Island, he faced backlash. He added:

“People were attacking me because they wanted the names. And my philosophy is that if I continue to publish all these things, sources will continue to come out.”

What statement did Pam Bondi make regarding the Epstein files?

According to a report by the Miami Herald published on May 8, 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the delay in the release of the next batch of Epstein files.

“There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child p*rn and there are hundreds of victims. And no one victim will ever get released. It’s just the volume, and that’s what they’re going through right now. The FBI is diligently going through that.”

Notably, Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison cell in the year 2019. He was accused of running a large network of s*x trafficking involving minor girls and was awaiting trial at the time of his death.

