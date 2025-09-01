"Like a law nerd again": RHOC’s Emily Simpson reveals what it’s like working with husband Shane on Legally Brunette

Reality Star of Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson, recently spoke about working together with her husband, Shane Shimpson. According to Bravo, the 49-year-old and her husband are both attorneys. The pair hosts the weekly podcast, Legally Brunette.In an interview with The Daily Dish, Simpson shared how it feels to host a podcast with her lawyer husband:&quot;I love doing a legal podcast because it gives me the ability to still feel like I'm in that world cause I do so much research for it. And so, it allows me to research cases and read about things and really think about it and come up with a plan of what we're gonna talk about, so I really enjoy it,&quot; she explained. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily Simpson noted her love for law, adding:“I feel like I get to be a nerd, like a law nerd again. And then do it in an entertaining way cause it's done really well.”The reality TV star also talked about her work with The Innocence Project. It is reportedly a non-profit organization that aims to free the wrongfully convicted and work to reform the criminal justice system. The organization also trains students to become advocates.Simpson noted that she takes pride in working with the California Innocence Project, and hinted that the organization will also get involved in season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.The reality TV star further detailed that she has always been in &quot;constant contact&quot; with the non-profit organization, and added:&quot;I work with them just doing a lot of fundraising. There's something that comes up later in the season with the Innocence Project, which is great. They have some things going on.&quot;Emily Simpson finds people’s curiosity in her and Shane’s law career “interesting”According to Bravo, the American star also discussed being surprised by The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers’ interest in her and her husband’s law careers.“I was, cause to me, it wasn't that interesting… Just because I've been through law school and done all that. But I guess people get really invested in their lives, and it makes sense that they were invested in him and the bar and all of that,” Emily Simpson said.Meanwhile, the 49-year-old lawyer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and shared that being on the reality TV show has changed her relationship with her husband. As reported by Bravo, she admitted that &quot;the internet is horrible,&quot; but said she feels &quot;numb&quot; to it. Emily claimed that her RHOC appearance has made her relationship with Shane &quot;stronger.&quot;Television personalities Emily Simpson (L) and Gina Kirschenheiter (R) attend DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's 2024 (Image via Getty)While Emily has had a license to practice law for quite some time, her husband, Shane, had a tough journey to pass the bar.In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap podcast, Simpson shared that the couple was struggling with their marriage while filming Season 19 of the reality show. She later addressed and dismissed the divorce rumors in March 2025 through an Instagram post.According to In Touch, Emily married Shane in the year 2009. The pair reportedly shares three kids. Notably, Emily Simpson joined the RHOC cast in season 13.