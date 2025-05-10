Loren LoRosa posts an X thread of all the things DJ Akademiks allegedly lied about after podcaster challenged her to show receipts 

Loren LoRosa took to X on May 10, 2025, posting a thread of all the things DJ Akademiks allegedly lied about after the latter challenged her to present receipts of her claims about the lying bit, giving her 24 hours to do so. In his recent livestream, Akademiks mentioned that Loren had until 1 a.m., May 10, 2025, to put forth her proof, threatening to end her career as well.

However, Loren LoRosa taunted the podcaster indirectly and attached a clip of him challenging her by writing "12:57am Saturday .. what did Ak lie about .. a thread.."

Loren's response to Akademiks' challenge (Image via X/ @LorenLorosa)

For context, during a live stream on May 1, 2025, Akademiks put forth a theory alleging that Kendrick Lamar and SZA were struggling to sell out their tour dates for the Grand National Tour. However, on May 9, 2025, The Breakfast Club producer re-tweeted @MetLifeStadium's update about 2 sold-out nights of The Grand National Tour, and wrote:

"I’m here & @Akademiks lied .. Kendrick like that. Sza is fuckin performing her as off. The show is fire"

This led to a response from Akademiks, who addressed Loren, writing:

"BI*CH WAT I LIE BOUT? F*CK U USING MY NAME IN A TWEET FOR CUZ U GOT SOME FREE TICKETS"

What did Loren LoRosa's thread calling out DJ Akademiks include? Details explored

The Breakfast Club producer Loren LoRosa divided her thread calling out DJ Akademiks into 4 parts, wherein the first part featured Akademiks' statement about Kendrick Lamar's fans, claiming that the rapper's fans were broke. He also went on to describe Kendrick Lamar's fans as people who don't think of their kids, questioning how they would pay $400 for the rapper's concert.

Loren responded to Akademiks' claim by tweeting that, according to sources, Kendrick and SZA's merch sales in New Jersey alone were record-breaking over the past two nights.

In the second part of her thread, Loren wrote:

"Now granted that’s a given when an artist is in their home town .. but we know right now nobody’s running to spend money .. which I think was his point .. so to have fans pulling up selling our your shows and dropping coin .. should be talked about. And I know he mentioned the tickets would eventually sell out once prices dropped but fans weren’t giving broke this past weekend."

Loren LoRosa's tweet was followed up with a third part of the thread attempting to expose DJ Akademiks' lies. However, the tweet wasn't about Akademiks' claims about Lamar's ticket sales but rather the energy at his concert. The Breakfast Club producer attached a video of Akademiks comparing Lamar's performance at The Grand National Tour to that of a Drake concert, dubbing the latter's shows karaoke.

2nd and 3rd parts of Loren's X thread calling out Akademiks (Image via X/ @LorenLorosa)

With his statement, Akademiks hinted at Drake's audience singing along to his songs. However, Loren contended the same, saying that Lamar and SZA's GNX show "was giving karaoke" despite Akademiks' contrary claim. Loren also called DJ Akademiks "Kendrick's tour yelp."

In the final part of the thread, Loren LoRosa questioned the credibility and nature of DJ Akademiks' reviews. She mentioned that even though the podcaster has been 'fair-ish' lately, parts of what he said about Lamar's concert didn't add up to what actually happened.

Calling out Akademiks' hypocrisy, Loren wrote:

"I mean .. he said Kendrick destroyed hip hop but also said Kendrick was a great performer who didn’t need a headline. Moral of the story: I had an expectation based off of the reviews .. it changed."

Citing how everything is subject to change in Akademiks' context, Loren LoRosa added a video of the podcaster praising her in the past. The same tweet consisted of DJ Akademiks' latest tweet calling Loren a "b*tch" for challenging him.

