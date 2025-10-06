"My dad cried": Miley Cyrus speaks candidly about emotional moment with father Billy Ray Cyrus following years of estrangement

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the time her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, got teary-eyed following years of their estrangement. On Sunday, October 5, 2025, the Flowers singer appeared on the CBS Sunday Morning interview and revealed that the country singer cried when she presented him with her latest song, Secrets.

When news correspondent Tracy Smith asked Miley Cyrus how her dad reacted when she gifted him the song, Secrets, which, according to People, also doubled as his 64th birthday present, the pop star replied:

“My dad cried, which, you know, I think all, everyone I say that to they go, ‘I remember when my dad cried.’ You know, you don't see your dad cry a lot. And when you remember that, whether it's something, you know, happy tears or painful tears.”

The 32-year-old artist further noted that she hasn’t seen her dad “cry” since her grandfather passed away. She further explained:

“My dad, you know, I just haven't really seen that. And they were definitely kind of, I think they were mixed emotions because there's things that for us. Me and my dad, we just kind of moved forward. We didn't feel that there needed to be a whole conversation because him and I just communicate better through song.”

Meanwhile, according to People, the song Secrets is an emotional ballad and features the talents of rock band Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. Released in September 2025, the song is reportedly featured on the deluxe edition of her latest album, Something Beautiful.

Miley Cyrus says communicating with her father through music is “peaceful”

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Tish Cyrus (Image via Getty)

During her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Heart of Glass singer said that she prefers “studio sessions” rather than family sessions for vulnerable communication with her father. Referring to gifting her father the song Secrets for his birthday, Miley Cyrus explained:

“So once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken, you know, maybe a family with a more structured therapeutic dynamic. A lot of sessions, but instead of us doing sessions, we just do studio sessions, and we send a song, and we say, ‘I love you.’ And that feels peaceful for us.”

She further added:

“I don't think there should be any judgment to how people make peace. I think if you need that kind of guidance and you've, I think it's important to talk about it. But, with me and my dad, we just have always communicated better through music with each other.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus first revealed in a June 2025 interview with Monica Lewinsky that the track Secrets was written with Billy Ray Cyrus in mind. According to People, the artist admitted that the former tension between the two inspired the track.

The singer also described her family relations as a “dark decade” to Lewinsky on her podcast, but admitted that they are now on good terms.

For the unversed, Miley Cyrus released Something Beautiful, her ninth studio album, on May 30, 2025. The 32-year-old musician reportedly has faced ups and downs in her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, since her parents abruptly separated back in April 2022.

