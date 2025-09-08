Adam Mockler claims Trump is "attacking" his "HOME" after POTUS' warning to Chicago about "deportations" & "Department of WAR"

Political commentator and podcaster Adam Mockler has commented on President Trump's alleged warning to the city of Chicago. In the September 7 episode of The Adam Mockler Show, titled Trump is Attacking my HOME, Mockler claimed that the president was "threatening military occupation" of Chicago. The podcaster criticized Trump's Truth Social post, which read,

Ad

"I love the smell of deportations in the morning... Chicago is about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR."

Adam Mockler said that the president posted a burning photo of the city, claiming it to be "overrun with essentially criminals and maniacs." The YouTuber alleged that Trump was painting a "dark picture" of the city. He further claimed that naval bases were being "prepared" for the "mobilization" of the National Guard in an "illegal manner."

Ad

Trending

Adam Mockler🇺🇸🦅 @adammocklerr Trump just yelled at a reporter: “We’re not going to war.” But his White House literally posted an “Apocalypse Now” meme with helicopters and rebranded the Pentagon the “Department of War.” Call it what it is: fascism 101.

Ad

Mokcler added that even a "supporter" of Trump, like Megyn Kelly, was not backing up this plan.

"It is not very reassuring to see the president of the United States having to reassure the American people that he is not going to invade Chicago," Mockler said.

Adam Mockler, who lives and works in Chicago, claimed that the city was nothing like an "apocalyptic burning war zone."

Ad

What did Adam Mockler say about Trump and Chicago in his podcast?

Ad

The media personality commented that POTUS was "undermining" America's own cities. He went on to say that people don't want Trump in Chicago.

"Chicago is a beautiful, beautiful city, and Trump's undermining of America's own cities. It's just despicable. I mean, Trump has flirted with going to Moscow and Russia. Maybe go move there. Nobody wants you in the United States, especially not in Chicago," Adam Mockler said.

Ad

The podcaster also slammed the new nomenclature of the Department of Defense. He called the name change the "dumbest thing ever." Mockler said that with this move, the Trump administration "shot themselves in the foot."

"The Department of War is the dumbest thing ever. A point that's not talked about enough is the fact that when we go to fund the Defense Department, it usually says defense spending. It helps us, I guess, justify military spending when we call it defense spending. But now Trump and Republicans have shot themselves in the foot because they have to justify war spending."

Ad

Adam Mockler further showed how the new nomenclature was being used by Secretary Pete Hegseth. Further in the podcast, Mockler acknowledged crime in Chicago, and suggested alternatives to deal with it.

"There are ways to do this, like increasing police funding, better psychological exams for police, and more police in the streets that are responsible and are not power tripping and can take care of the community," Mockler suggested.

Ad

While showing a graph, Adam Mockler claimed that crime in Chicago had declined in the past decade.

Referring to the possible deployment of the National Guard in Chicago, the podcaster claimed that the last time the National Guard were deployed in California for a month or two, it costed $120 million. He said that this sum of money could be diverted to hire more police personnel, which would be an investment in a permanent force.

Ad

He also commented on the White House that reposted the President's social media post.

"The White House reposted this apocalypse now meme and they put helicopters. What's up with the helicopter emojis? You're going to send helicopters in Chicago to take it over," Mockler stated.

Adam Mockler is a known critic of Donald Trump and frequently scrutinizes his policies in public. The political commentator also participates in media debates, where he voices opposition to the President.

Also read: "Yikes!" Perez Hilton reacts after Ryan Reynolds gets criticized for being allegedly rude to a child reporter

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More