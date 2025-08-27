Piers Morgan slams Vanity Fair employees over Melania Trump cover protest, urges editorial director to let them “walk out the motherf*cking door”

Reports have surfaced that Vanity Fair's global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, intended to put Melania Trump on the magazine cover. On Monday, Sefamor reported that Guiducci, who took over the position in June this year, said that he is "potentially interested" in giving the first lady of the US a spot on a magazine cover.

However, it seems like the idea was not supported by all the staffers of the Conde Nast-owned magazine. On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that a mid-level editor spoke to the outlet and said,

"I will walk out the motherf***ing door, and half my staff will follow me."

Political commentator and media personality Piers Morgan has now reacted to it in his August 26 post on X. While replying to the New York Post's X post on this story, Morgan blasted the staff and called it "ridiculous."

"So ridiculous, yet so symptomatic of the enduringly hyper-partisan Trump-loathing nature of US mainstream media. If I were new @VanityFair editor Mark Guiducci, I would let them all walk out the motherf*cking door," Morgan stated.

It was not only Piers Morgan who slammed the anonymous staffer of the publication; Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade demanded that the magazine administration find out the anonymous staffer who protested and "should be fired." The co-host, Ainsley Earhardt, also weighed in and expressed her intention to buy the magazine with Melania Trump on its cover.

“I would buy the magazine. I’d buy several of them if they would do this, just to prove a point that I want your stock to go up, because I’m in support of this. I think you need to tell both sides,” Earhardt said.

How did Vanity Fair staffers react to the idea of Melania Trump on the magazine cover?

First lady Melania Trump participates in a round table event with President Trump at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Image via Getty)

As reported by the Daily Mail, the anonymous mid-level editor at the publication detested the idea of Melania Trump. As per the news outlet, the staffer called the POTUS a "despot" and said,

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right.”

The editor was reportedly ready to walk away and added that half of the editorial staff would walk away if the first lady of the US were featured on Vanity Fair's cover.

“If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it,” the staffer told the Daily Mail.

However, the media outlet also spoke to other employees who had differing views. As per the report, an employee claimed that people will not quit their jobs over a cover featuring Melania Trump.

“If they put her on the cover, people will protest and gripe about it, but I don’t see anyone quitting such a prestigious job over that,” an employee said.

Another employee reportedly said that there will be people who push back on the idea, but Guiducci is the one who will make the ultimate decision.

It is common for U.S. First Ladies to appear on magazine covers. Michelle Obama was featured on the cover of Vogue three times during Barack Obama’s presidency, while Jill Biden has appeared twice. Melania Trump was also featured on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico in 2017.

