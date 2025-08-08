Who is James Carville's wife? All about Mary Matalin as podcaster apologizes for suggesting an "Epstein connection" with Melania Trump

Democratic strategist James Carville issued an apology after making an alleged &quot;Epstein connection&quot; involving First Lady Melania Trump. Carville addressed the apology during the latest episode of his Politics War Room podcast. In addition to the apology, he also removed the YouTube video in which he made the connection between Melania and Epstein.James Carville is an 80-year-old political consultant and a well-known expert on US elections. He rose to prominence after reportedly being the lead strategist for Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign. Regarding his personal life, he married fellow political consultant Mary Matalin in October 1993.Mary Matlin at the 2013 Legends For Charity Dinner Honoring Archie Manning (Image via Getty)While Carville had always been associated with the Democratic Party, Matalin was well-known for her work in the Republican Party. She served as the campaign director for George H. W. Bush and as an assistant to George W. Bush.Everything to know about James Carville's wife Mary MatalinWhile James Carville and Mary Matalin had been married for decades, their political inclinations have always been very different. Born in August 1953 in Illinois, Mary Matalin earned her BA degree in political science in 1978 from Western Illinois University.According to Britannica, before working for the Republican National Committee, Matalin managed several local campaigns for Republican candidates. After George H. W. Bush lost the elections, she shifted her career to broadcasting. From 1993 to 1996, she co-hosted a talk show named Equal Time on CNBC with Jane Wallace.PETA's 35th Anniversary Party - Show (Image via Getty)From 1999 to 2001, Matalin became co-host of the show Crossfire, which aired on CNN. She later returned to the Republican administration when George W. Bush became the US President. Matalin served not only as Bush's assistant but also as a counselor to Vice President Dick Cheney. However, she resigned in the year 2002.Mary Matalin had written books as well, including All’s Fair: Love, War and Running for President (1994), co-authored with James Carville, and Letters to My Daughters (2004).James Carville explained that he received a letter from Melania Trump's lawyer after the episodeIn the latest episode of his podcast, James Carville explained what led to the apology and the decision to take down the video connecting Melania Trump to Epstein. According to Carville, he received a letter from the First Lady's attorney.Carville claimed that the attorney explained that they took issue with the title of a video he had posted. The title that reportedly read &quot;James Carville: THE EPSTEIN Connection- TRUMP &amp; MELANIA.&quot;Carville added that the lawyer also objected to certain comments he made during the video. The strategist additionally said:&quot;We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize.&quot;A transcript of his apology was later shared by the First Lady herself, through her official X account. She shared two screenshots: one was of the transcript, and the other was the title of the YouTube video, which was crossed out.While the video had been taken down, it remains unclear which part exactly prompted Melania's attorney to contact Carville. In a statement given to Fox News Digital, Nick Clemens, an aide to Melania, said:&quot;First Lady Melania Trump's attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, 'Melania.'&quot;This apology by James Carville surfaced about a week after a similar action was taken by The Daily Beast. Journalist Michael Wolff wrote in the now-removed article that Melania Trump was introduced to her husband through a modeling agent who was connected to Epstein.According to reports by Fox News, it was later revealed that The Daily Beast received a letter from the First Lady's attorney, just like James Carville.Amid the chain of events surrounding the Democrat strategist's apology, US President Donald Trump shared a message on Truth Social. The President posted a link to an article by The Daily Mail reporting on Carville's apology to the First Lady.President Donald Trump further wrote in the post:&quot;Melania is GREAT!!!&quot;The screengrab of Donald Trump's Truth Social post, (Image via X/@MELANIAJTRUMP)Many netizens chimed in on the situation, praising the First Lady for her action against the strategist as well as The Daily Beast.No additional reaction or statement had been given on this matter by Melania.