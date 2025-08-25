  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Overhyped dance-offs": Debate ensues after Piers Morgan mocks American footballers as "helmeted Michelin Men," hails soccer players "real men"

"Overhyped dance-offs": Debate ensues after Piers Morgan mocks American footballers as "helmeted Michelin Men," hails soccer players "real men"

By Diana George
Published Aug 25, 2025 11:28 GMT
Guests Attend
Piers Morgan Attend 'Sunday Morning' With Sophie Raworth (Image via Getty)

A fresh sporting culture war has ignited across social media, with journalist Piers Morgan at the center of it after he criticized American football, declaring soccer players to be "real men" by comparison.

Ad

The turmoil began after Piers Morgan posted a video on X on August 24, 2025, of footballer Viktor Gyokeres scoring for Arsenal. In his post, he praised the athlete's skill and "lethal instinct." Shortly thereafter, the post started receiving replies from American sports fans, one of whom mockingly claimed that soccer was merely a sport of "fairies running around on grass," with players pretending to be injured.

Morgan responded with a now-viral comeback:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Mate, your footballers dress up like helmeted Michelin Men. Our footballers are real men."
Ad

His suggestion that American football players were not as tough as soccer players sparked a significant and immediate reaction from countless netizens. One X user dismissed both soccer and American football in favor of rugby, writing:

"Soccer and American football? Overhyped dance-offs with helmets and cleats. Rugby’s where real blokes forge their mettle."
Ad

Another user echoed those sentiments, adding:

Ad

Several netizens defended American football and attempted to contrast Piers Morgan's statement.

Ad
Ad
Ad

One user criticized Morgan's comment by mocking his political opinions as well.

Ad

However, others came to Morgan's defense and shared his opinion that soccer was superior in comparison to American football.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Piers Morgan sparks debate over WNBA court invasions

Piers Morgan has recently found himself in more than one sports-related controversy. In a separate incident on August 11, he reacted to the trend of people throwing adult toys onto WNBA courts.

After a parody news account posted a satirical claim that teams were installing safety nets in their venues, Morgan fell for it and retweeted the post, calling the "stupid craze" "disgustingly misogynist." When users pointed out his mistake, he admitted to being misled but doubled down on his critique, maintaining that the act is fundamentally disrespectful and rooted in misogyny and that no male athlete faces something similar.

Ad

Morgan's comments once again sparked division online. Some commentators agreed with him, calling the stunt disgusting and distracting from the sport. Others pushed back and said it was ridiculous, but it was working, in a crude way, to garner the most attention and views the WNBA has ever gotten.

Piers Morgan's remarks regarding the nature of athletes in other sports and whether they exhibit toughness versus skill over time have again demonstrated his capacity to stimulate a worldwide conversation as fans from all backgrounds passionately defend the toughness and legitimacy of their individual game.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications