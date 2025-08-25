"Overhyped dance-offs": Debate ensues after Piers Morgan mocks American footballers as "helmeted Michelin Men," hails soccer players "real men"

A fresh sporting culture war has ignited across social media, with journalist Piers Morgan at the center of it after he criticized American football, declaring soccer players to be &quot;real men&quot; by comparison.The turmoil began after Piers Morgan posted a video on X on August 24, 2025, of footballer Viktor Gyokeres scoring for Arsenal. In his post, he praised the athlete's skill and &quot;lethal instinct.&quot; Shortly thereafter, the post started receiving replies from American sports fans, one of whom mockingly claimed that soccer was merely a sport of &quot;fairies running around on grass,&quot; with players pretending to be injured.Morgan responded with a now-viral comeback:&quot;Mate, your footballers dress up like helmeted Michelin Men. Our footballers are real men.&quot;His suggestion that American football players were not as tough as soccer players sparked a significant and immediate reaction from countless netizens. One X user dismissed both soccer and American football in favor of rugby, writing:&quot;Soccer and American football? Overhyped dance-offs with helmets and cleats. Rugby’s where real blokes forge their mettle.&quot;Boaz 🎗️ @BoazKavillioLINK@piersmorgan Soccer and American football? Overhyped dance-offs with helmets and cleats. Rugby’s where real blokes forge their mettle.Another user echoed those sentiments, adding:Malachi Brogden Hearne 🇦🇺 @MalachiAUSLINK@piersmorgan Rugby league and Aussie rules are better than both of your wimpy sportsSeveral netizens defended American football and attempted to contrast Piers Morgan's statement.Brian Keith Tinney @TaboohBKTLINK@piersmorgan C'mon now Piers. You can't actually believe that soccer players are more MANLY than football players. Granted, they are extremely athletic and in shape, but Pro football players are built like Greek GodsStebie Sweizer @zchileheadLINK@piersmorgan You mean soccer swishers. Let's put them on the field together and tell them they can score however they want. Your peter puffers will be left where they stand while they are scored against, at will. Oh, and even take football players out of their gear, they'll stuff you EurosSympleman @symplemanLINK@piersmorgan Nice try Piers, but NFL football is by far more physical and violent than anything soccer can offer up. They were so much protective gear because otherwise no one would survive a game. Get real Piers…One user criticized Morgan's comment by mocking his political opinions as well.Kuai Liang @LonelyDrinkLINK@piersmorgan 😂😂😂 And I thought your political takes were comical, I gotta follow your sports opinions more closely.However, others came to Morgan's defense and shared his opinion that soccer was superior in comparison to American football.ي س عبدالله @iam_servant2GodLINK@piersmorgan and get CTE.. dont know why american football 🏈 is so celebrated….Joel Cardwell @joelcardwellXLINK@piersmorgan True.L3VI 🪐 @levithefirstLINK@piersmorgan who watched American Football??? drunkards ???Piers Morgan sparks debate over WNBA court invasionsPiers Morgan has recently found himself in more than one sports-related controversy. In a separate incident on August 11, he reacted to the trend of people throwing adult toys onto WNBA courts.After a parody news account posted a satirical claim that teams were installing safety nets in their venues, Morgan fell for it and retweeted the post, calling the &quot;stupid craze&quot; &quot;disgustingly misogynist.&quot; When users pointed out his mistake, he admitted to being misled but doubled down on his critique, maintaining that the act is fundamentally disrespectful and rooted in misogyny and that no male athlete faces something similar.Morgan's comments once again sparked division online. Some commentators agreed with him, calling the stunt disgusting and distracting from the sport. Others pushed back and said it was ridiculous, but it was working, in a crude way, to garner the most attention and views the WNBA has ever gotten.Piers Morgan's remarks regarding the nature of athletes in other sports and whether they exhibit toughness versus skill over time have again demonstrated his capacity to stimulate a worldwide conversation as fans from all backgrounds passionately defend the toughness and legitimacy of their individual game.