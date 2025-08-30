  • home icon
  Podcaster John Ganz claims Trump "died on Wednesday" amid rumors about the president's death going viral on X

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Aug 30, 2025 08:23 GMT
President Trump Holds Press Conference At The White House - Source: Getty
President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (R), speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House August 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced he will use his authority to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control to assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital, and that the National Guard will be deployed to DC. (Image via Getty)

Author and podcaster John Ganz made some controversial claims about President Donald Trump on Friday. In his August 29 post on X, Ganz stated that the current POTUS is "dead," claiming that death took place on Wednesday.

"Trump is dead. He died on Wednesday," John Ganz wrote.
Ganz is a known critic of the current US President and has criticized the President in several of his columns. However, the recent claim by the podcaster has not been backed by any official confirmation and most likely stems from the rumors circulating on social media for the last few days.

For the last few days, a rumor has been spiraling on X about the president. "Trump is dead" has been trending on X. Although the exact origin of the trend is not yet known, a few media reports suggest that the trend on the internet began after Vice President JD Vance's recent interview with USA Today, published on August 27.

In the interview, Vance discussed the president's health, confirming that he is in "incredibly good health." However, Vance added that he is ready to take over in case of a "terrible tragedy."

“And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” Vance said.

In July, the White House confirmed that the president has been diagnosed with a vein condition named chronic venous insufficiency. Also, some images of the president's bruised hand surfaced on the internet. Knitting these factors, some on the internet wove rumors on the internet.

What did John Ganz write about Trump in the past?

The author and cohost of the podcast Unclear and Present Danger, John Ganz, criticized the president on several occasions. In his August 21 article for Unpopular Front, titled When Trump's Brain Broke, Ganz slammed the diplomacy of the current president with Russia. He also questioned the tariff imposition by the President. He said that the president is "stuck" in the period of the 80s and 90s.

In his July 23 post on X, John Ganz linked the president with convicted s*x offender Jeffery Epstein and wrote,

"I think Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump may have known each other and perhaps even associated."
There is no official confirmation from the White House in terms of the president's death rumors. Also in the August 27 interview, the vice president confirmed that the POTUS is in good health and has "got incredible energy." In addition to that, a post related to tariffs was made by Trump's official handle on Truth Social on August 30 itself.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Edited by Divya Singh
