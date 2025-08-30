Podcaster John Ganz claims Trump "died on Wednesday" amid rumors about the president's death going viral on X

Author and podcaster John Ganz made some controversial claims about President Donald Trump on Friday. In his August 29 post on X, Ganz stated that the current POTUS is &quot;dead,&quot; claiming that death took place on Wednesday.&quot;Trump is dead. He died on Wednesday,&quot; John Ganz wrote.John Ganz @lionel_trollingLINKTrump is dead. He died on Wednesday.Ganz is a known critic of the current US President and has criticized the President in several of his columns. However, the recent claim by the podcaster has not been backed by any official confirmation and most likely stems from the rumors circulating on social media for the last few days.For the last few days, a rumor has been spiraling on X about the president. &quot;Trump is dead&quot; has been trending on X. Although the exact origin of the trend is not yet known, a few media reports suggest that the trend on the internet began after Vice President JD Vance's recent interview with USA Today, published on August 27.In the interview, Vance discussed the president's health, confirming that he is in &quot;incredibly good health.&quot; However, Vance added that he is ready to take over in case of a &quot;terrible tragedy.&quot;“And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” Vance said.In July, the White House confirmed that the president has been diagnosed with a vein condition named chronic venous insufficiency. Also, some images of the president's bruised hand surfaced on the internet. Knitting these factors, some on the internet wove rumors on the internet.What did John Ganz write about Trump in the past?The author and cohost of the podcast Unclear and Present Danger, John Ganz, criticized the president on several occasions. In his August 21 article for Unpopular Front, titled When Trump's Brain Broke, Ganz slammed the diplomacy of the current president with Russia. He also questioned the tariff imposition by the President. He said that the president is &quot;stuck&quot; in the period of the 80s and 90s.In his July 23 post on X, John Ganz linked the president with convicted s*x offender Jeffery Epstein and wrote,&quot;I think Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump may have known each other and perhaps even associated.&quot;John Ganz @lionel_trollingLINKI think Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump may have known each other and perhaps even associatedRead more: &quot;This is frightening&quot;: Russell Brand discusses viral reports of &quot;governments and billionaires&quot; allegedly trying to &quot;dim the sun&quot;There is no official confirmation from the White House in terms of the president's death rumors. Also in the August 27 interview, the vice president confirmed that the POTUS is in good health and has &quot;got incredible energy.&quot; In addition to that, a post related to tariffs was made by Trump's official handle on Truth Social on August 30 itself.Also read: &quot;Makes a lot more sense now&quot;: Perez Hilton reacts after real reason behind Scott Wolf's estranged wife's arrest comes to light