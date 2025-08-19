"Brutal AF" - Perez Hilton reacts after Bethenny Frankel slams And Just Like That finale, says Sex and the City reboot ending is the "worst show ever"

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel recently slammed the ending of the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That. The season 3 finale aired on August 14, 2025, and the following day, Bethenny Frankel shared her views about the show in an Instagram video. Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton later addressed her remarks in a blog post published on August 18.While reporting on Frankel's take on the show, Hilton called her reaction &quot;brutal.&quot;&quot;The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared her unfiltered thoughts on the Sex and the City reboot’s ending on Friday, one day after the final episode aired. And her take was brutal AF!!!&quot; Hilton wrote.Frankel, who called And Just Like That the &quot;worst show ever&quot; in her video, explained why she didn't &quot;feel bad&quot; in saying so. She explained that she was &quot;dragged&quot; in season one of the show. &quot;I have, nevertheless, watched this series. This is the worst show ever,&quot; she remarked.Perez Hilton, in his blog, also stated the reason behind Bethenny Frankel's views, writing:&quot;Back in 2023, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Carrie Bradshaw said she kept finding reasons not to move to the Hamptons, with Sarita Choudhury‘s character Seema Patel asking if that reason was the reality star[Frankel]. Oof!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHilton further wrote that Bethenny &quot;joked&quot; about being &quot;flattered&quot; by the shoutout at that time and decided to watch And Just Like That. However, at the end of three seasons, it seemed like her views were not positive. In her August 15 video, the reality TV star said she watched the series and found that it went from &quot;hero to zero.&quot;Bethenny Frankel also took a shot at Charlotte and Harry’s plot, wherein they were seen cleaning their &quot;massive&quot; apartment themselves and had no housekeeper. The reality TV star also slammed the show for portraying Aidan Shaw's character as &quot;goofy.&quot; Frankel further called And Just Like That a &quot;forced show,&quot; and concluded by saying:&quot;It’s ridiculous. Everything is menopause. Everything is the most 2025 version of itself. If you’re gonna take a shot at this B, you better not miss, and you guys missed. Well done.”&quot;I asked for anything I wanted,&quot; Bethenny Frankel said about her contract when she returned to HousewivesUs Weekly @usweeklyLINK🔗: Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) couldn’t afford a taxi downtown in her mid-30s, and now she can say, “I have everything I want.” The Skinnygirl founder breaks down the insane trajectory of her success in this week’s cover story. “It’s so strange,” theBethenny Frankel appeared in The Real Housewives of New York City in 2008 after she made it into the finals of The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005. She remained on Housewives for three seasons and then returned in season 7.In an exclusive to Us Weekly, published on August 16, Frankel revealed her &quot;cushy contract&quot; when she returned to Housewives.“When I was going back to Housewives, I asked for anything I wanted. They asked me what I wanted. I asked for it. I got it,” Frankel said.She continued:“My contract was anything I wanted to the days I wanted to shoot, the hours I wanted to shoot, the way I wanted to shoot, the money I wanted to get. I had a very cushy contract.”Further in the interview, she highlighted that money was not her primary concern when she was making a return contract with the franchise. She noted that her daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, was her priority at the time.The founder of Skinnygirl revealed that she was offered many TV opportunities after she left the Real Housewives franchise. Additionally, Bethenny Frankel made guest investor appearances on seasons 9 and 10 of ABC's Shark Tank.Also read: Candace Owens calls Hindustanis &quot;crazy&quot; after Jessica Reed Kraus allegedly cites Hindustan Times to claim Owens has &quot;$200M worth of real estate