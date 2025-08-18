"Like it or not": Perez Hilton reacts to reports of Trump "seriously considering" giving Diddy "FULL Presidential pardon"

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was “seriously considering” granting Sean “Diddy” Combs a full presidential pardon. On August 18, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X with the caption:

“Whether you like it or not.”

Perez @ThePerezHilton Whether you like it or not, #DonaldTrump:

In the website article linked to his post, Perez Hilton referred to a July 29, 2025, Deadline report, which stated that the U.S. President was heavily weighing the possibility of pardoning Combs ahead of his sentencing later this year.

Hilton wrote that according to the outlet, a source claimed that nearly two months after the president publicly floated the idea during an Oval Office press gaggle, a full pardon was being “seriously considered,” with the administration source describing it as a comprehensive “get out of jail card” for rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

Commenting on the news report, Perez Hilton expressed disbelief over the development.

“Diddy might not have to face the full consequences of his actions!… President Donald Trump may give the rapper a FULL presidential pardon ahead of his sentencing in October. Wow.” Perez Hilton added.

The podcaster further stated that Deadline also reported that several of Combs’ associates had been lobbying the White House since the rapper’s trial concluded with a partial conviction.

He remarked that Combs’ legal team had not played a significant role in these discussions, yet the prospect of a pardon had escalated from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event,” following the partial guilty verdict.

Still, Hilton noted that insiders emphasized no final decision had been made, stressing that nothing would be certain until the U.S. President signed the official documents.

Perez Hilton weighs in on Trump considering a presidential pardon for Diddy

From L to R: Sean Diddy Combs, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump (Image via Getty Images)

In his website article, Perez Hilton weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding Donald Trump's possible pardoning of Diddy. He noted that without the U.S president’s intervention, the rapper would face a significant prison sentence. Convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Perez Hilton added that the 55-year-old rapper was currently “facing up to 20 years behind bars.”

As per the Deadline report, ever since his arrest in September 2024, Combs had been repeatedly denied a $50 million bond and remained incarcerated. So based on sentencing guidelines, he could face two to three years in prison with time served taken into account.

Hilton, however, suggested that experts believed the outcome might not be as severe as initially feared.

“Experts expect he will likely get just a few years. No matter the sentencing, he’s expected to appeal. We’re sure he’s crossing his fingers about potentially snagging a get out of jail free card!” Perez Hilton remarked.

Perez Hilton also highlighted Deadline’s reporting that when the outlet approached Combs’ defense team about the possibility of a presidential pardon, his lawyers had “no comment.”

Sean Diddy Combs (Image via Getty Images)

Additionally, on his website article, Hilton also connected Diddy’s possible pardon to the U.S. President's own comments, made previously in favour of the rapper.

According to Reuters, the U.S. President first raised the idea of pardoning Diddy during a White House press conference on May 30, 2025. At the time, the president said:

“Nobody’s asked…I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

Hilton further emphasized that Trump had “never shied away from the convo” about Diddy, even before the rapper's verdict came out. The podcaster even reminded readers that the U.S. President had once publicly called Combs ”a good friend” back in 2012, when both men often moved in the same celebrity circles.

He then suggested that Trump’s initial remarks about a possible pardon seemed like he was “testing the waters,” a tactic Hilton described as typical for the former president.

However, Perez Hilton argued that the political climate had since shifted. With Trump facing backlash over his resistance to releasing the Epstein files, Hilton speculated that the president might now see value in pursuing Diddy’s case as a political diversion.

He wrote,

“But now that he’s in the hot seat amid backlash about his resistance to releasing the Epstein files as promised, maybe he’d actually go for this high-profile pardon to create a much-needed distraction?… Sources said interest about the pardon within the Oval Office has grown in recent days amid all this controversy, so it seems like this could be a real tactic!”

So far, neither Trump nor the White House has issued any official statement regarding Diddy’s presidential pardon. As per Deadline, an administrative official said the White House would not comment on “the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”

As per the BBC, Sean Combs is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail. He is set to remain in custody until his sentencing, which has been scheduled for October 3, 2025.

