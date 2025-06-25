"Everybody want to be around him"- Scott Storch claims Diddy once tried to "flirt" with him

Ever since Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial began, the rapper has become a frequent topic of discussion across various podcasts. Recently, on the PBD Podcast, producer Scott Storch joined the panel and shared his candid thoughts on the rapper with whom he had close ties.

Storch shared his experience at Diddy's parties in the YouTube episode uploaded on June 20. During the conversation, Scott voiced his sentiments about how he feels about Diddy as a person. While describing Combs' circle and parties, he said,

"Man, like everybody wants to be around him; he's the fu*ki*g flyest dude, like he made the s*it look good. He's in Tommy Mottola's house, which is the sickest s*it that he bought, like, on Star Island."

Amid so much discussion about Diddy's alleged "freak-offs," Scott Storch said he was never inside the room but said that the rapper once tried to flirt with him.

"He is a homosexual, bisexual; everybody's trying to push that. Is he a cuck, which is like watching others? I wasn't in the room. I do know I felt like at one point he tried to flirt with me and sh*t and I was just like, I'm good on that type of sh*t." Scott added.

When the co-host Adam Sosnick asked him to elaborate on this big claim, Scott said he wanted to "leave it simple" and said there was nothing "weird."

"I'm going to say it like it f*ck*ng, you know, it is what it is. He's my homie man like, but like I just felt...nothing but love," Scott added.

"We were like comrades"—Scott Storch reflects on his experience at Diddy’s famous parties

In the June 20 episode of the PBD Podcast, host Patrick Bet-David asked Scott Storch to discuss his exposure to the rappers' parties. The producer said that he often joined Combs' parties but didn't notice anything weird at the rapper's house.

"We were like comrades... I was invited to all the parties and this and that but I wasn't staying late at those parties... I didn't really see any weird sh*t at Diddy's because it was, just to me, it seemed like everybody was having a great time and he was the provider of an amazing event that everybody wanted to get into," Scott said.

Scott Storch revealed in the podcast that he was among a handful of people, including some A-listers, who were allowed to go inside Combs' house during the parties. When Sosnick asked him if he had seen anything, Scott said, "Nothing even remotely."

The record producer and songwriter further added that at times, he was the "weirdest guy" at the parties. Scott described encounters with Combs in which the rapper appeared unfamiliar with cocaine use.

Recalling a moment in the studio, Scott said Diddy asked, “What does that stuff make you feel like?” while observing him and another well-known producer. Scott added that at that time, Diddy was probably taking ecstasy or Molly.

The producer added that, irrespective of who he is or what prosecution is trying to make him look like, it is not acceptable to hit a woman. While referring to Combs beating Ventura, he added.

"To me it looks like mf'ers were up for like three days doing some fu*k*d up drug and it was like not who he is; he is now this like drugged-up dopamine version of what Diddy is and like that s*it somehow happened. I don't think he's somebody who just beats women up."

He further questioned the RICO charges on the rapper and said it requires more than one person.

Combs' trial is inching towards the conclusion. The rapper confirmed on Tuesday that he would not testify in his own trial. The closing arguments are expected on Thursday.

