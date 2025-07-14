Andrew Schulz discusses scandalous theory alleging Diddy was a "government informant" & aided by daughter of "guy who ran the FBI"

American stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz discussed a scandalous theory about rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs in the July 12, 2025, episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast. During the episode, Schulz alleged that Combs was a “government informant” and was being aided by the daughter of "the guy who ran the FBI."

Ad

"He’s been a government informant this whole time, and that’s why they put James Comey’s daughter as the special prosecutor. James Comey was the guy who ran the FBI," Schulz said.

Ad

Trending

In the aforementioned episode, Schulz first mentioned Diddy’s longtime associate Clive Davis, who helped him launch Bad Boy Records. He then shared a longstanding conspiracy theory about Davis being an "informant". Building on that theory, Schulz added that Combs had "learned the game" of informant behavior from Davis.

"Clyde Davis is, some people would say is an informant. You know, he got hemmed up for taxes like three times. Never did any jail time...Some people might say he (Diddy) learned the game from Clive and that he's been a government informant this whole time," Schulz said.

Ad

The podcast host then brought up Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey. She was the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey and a part of the eight-member prosecution team in Diddy’s trial.

Schulz speculated about Maurene Comey's role in the prosecution team, adding that she was placed "in there" because she was "part of the whole system."

"She goes out there, throws the case, and then Diddy gets off?" Schulz added.

Ad

Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God discuss Diddy’s possible sentencing during the Brilliant Idiots podcast

Sean "Diddy" Combs: Image via Getty Images

During the July 12, 2025, episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, co-hosts Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God delved into the potential outcome of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ sentencing.

Ad

According to a report by the BBC, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution. This involved his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, and another woman identified in court as "Jane." However, he was acquitted of the serious racketeering conspiracy charge and two sex trafficking charges related to both women.

Referring to the charges Combs was convicted of, Charlamagne tha God explained the sentence the rapper could still be facing.

Ad

"He’s still facing 20 years… And the prosecution is like we want him to get the maximum sentence," he stated.

Andrew Schulz offered a counterpoint, suggesting that Combs' final sentence might be significantly shorter depending on how the court accounts for time already spent in custody.

He noted that in certain circumstances, a defendant could receive "time served", meaning the period they had already spent behind bars before sentencing would be credited and subtracted from the eventual prison term.

Ad

Since Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, and had remained in custody since then, Schulz speculated that this could factor into a reduced sentence.

When Charlamagne expressed his skepticism about the possibility of Diddy's reduced sentence, Schulz asked him:

"Do you think he’s actually going to do the 20?"

Schulz further explained how the length of Sean Combs' sentence could also offer insight into his relationship with the government. He implied that a reduced sentence due to time served could indicate cooperation with authorities.

Ad

"I think we’ll learn a lot when we see how long he actually does. If they go time served, then he’s a government informant. If they don’t go time served and they put him for 20, then they actually clipped him," he explained.

Charlamagne disagreed with Schulz’s theory, pointing to the fact that the rapper was denied bail even after being acquitted on three charges. To him, that signaled the court’s seriousness ahead of sentencing.

Ad

"I think it says something that the judge didn’t give him bond…The fact that they’re keeping him in there till October 3rd, which is the sentencing date, I think that says a lot," Charlamagne tha God remarked.

At present, Diddy is being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He will remain in jail until his sentencing, scheduled for October 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More