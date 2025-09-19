Candace Owens disputes reports claiming Brigitte Macron will provide evidence proving she’s a woman, calls them "verifiably false"

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, who filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens over her controversial claims about the French First Lady, will reportedly present scientific evidence to prove that Brigitte Macron was born female. The conservative podcaster often claimed in her podcasts that the Brigitte Macron was born as a man.

Candace Owens released a dedicated series titled Becoming Brigitte in February 2025 in which she made some controversial assertions about Brigitte Macron. The first couple of France filed a defamation lawsuit against the podcaster in July 2025 in a US court. On September 18, several media reports stated that the Macrons would provide evidence against Owens' claims.

The political commentator took to her X account on Thursday to contest these media reports. Reacting to the New York Post's reporting on the subject, Candace Owens wrote,

"This is verifiably false. She isn’t suing me for saying she’s a man. She has never sued anyone ever for saying she’s a dude. Because she is one."

Tom Clare, the lawyer representing the Macrons, discussed the lawsuit in the September 18 episode of the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast. In the description of the YouTube video, the BBC Sounds stated that the first couple of France was planning to provide the "photographic and scientific evidence in their US lawsuit" to prove that the First Lady of France was born a woman.

"We are the plaintiffs in the case and we're going to have the burden of proving falsity and we're going to have the testimony of the two plaintiffs, President and Mrs. Macron. There will be expert testimony that will come out, that will be scientific in nature, that will also demonstrate the falsity of the statements," Tom Clare said on the podcast.

Candace Owens often demanded the photographs of Brigitte Macron's early life in her videos.

Further comments from Tom Clare on Brigitte Macron’s lawsuit against Candace Owens

During the interview, when the BBC host asked Brigitte Macron's lawyer about the nature of expert testimonies in the court, he withheld specifics. Tom Clare would not reveal the "strategy."

"Not ready to reveal all of our strategy as it relates to presenting expert testimony, but I would just say that it will, you know, we're prepared to demonstrate fully both generically and specifically that what she's saying about Brigitte Macron is false," Clare stated.

The host called the first couple of France "important players" on the world stage and added that figures of that stature had to be accustomed to people speaking about them and to hearing things they considered untrue. Continuing on that note, she asked why the Macrons decided to file the lawsuit.

"You know there is a line and when you are making false statements of fact about someone and when your false statements of fact are being spread and picked up and used by your adversaries to support coming after you in different venues, you have to take a stand. And her statements are over the line. This was not a step that they took lightly," Tom Clare replied.

Clare added that the Macrons filed the lawsuit only after Candace Owens repeated the claims multiple times and ignored several “warnings.” The lawyer emphasized that Owens commanded a “significant audience” and that her remarks were picked up by the media. He likened the spread of such “falsehoods” to a cancer that had “metastasized” into mainstream coverage.

Candace Owens previously said her claims about Brigitte Macron were drawn from Xavier Poussard’s book Becoming Brigitte. The Macrons filed their defamation lawsuit on July 23 in a Delaware court. On the same day, Owens dismissed the case as a “PR strategy” during her podcast.

