Candace Owens makes shocking claims about Yves Saint Laurent’s co-founders, highlighting their alleged friendship with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Conservative commentator Candace Owens recently made allegations involving the founders of the fashion house Yves Saint Laurent and their alleged close relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Ad

Owens has linked the Macrons to designer Yves Saint Laurent and his longtime partner, Pierre Bergé, whose past she claims is shrouded in "positively disgusting" accusations. During an August 4, 2025, episode of her self-titled podcast, Candace Owens detailed the history of the co-founders.

Notably, the couple founded the luxury label in 1961 and were powerful protagonists on both the fashion scene and the international political stage until their deaths. According to Town & Country Magazine in September 2017, Bergé pledged his support to the Macrons before he died that year.

Ad

Trending

Owens stated that Bergé described Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron as "personal friends." However, the podcaster cast a shadow over this friendship by revisiting the scandals from Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint Laurent's past.

In 2012, a priest in the south of France alleged that the couple's Villa Majorelle in Marrakesh, Morocco, was a site for child prostitution. During an interview with Léa Salamé in 2016, Bergé denied the allegations but made a cryptic comment. Owens quoted the same comment, which read:

Ad

"Back then, morals were freer than they are today, especially in Morocco. S*xuality was unbridled and we paid less attention to it... When they say that I was having org**s in Marrakesh with Jack Lang and little boys, I wouldn't even have wanted to because I don't like little boys."

The podcaster then tied these accusations back to Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, pointing out that Bergé was a very close friend of the French president. She suggested that the political couple's ties to Bergé are cause for concern, but she did not provide direct evidence implicating them in any wrongdoing.

Ad

"Now, that's certainly an interesting friendship. Another interesting friendship for Emanuel and Brigitte to have," Owens stated.

Ad

Candace Owens' comments connecting Yves Saint Laurent's founders to Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, explored

In her podcast episode, Candace Owens further cited Fabrice Thomas, a former chauffeur and reported "s*x slave" to Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint Laurent, who worked for them from 1984 to 1992.

In a book published by Thomas in 2017, titled Saint Laurent et moi - Une histoire intime, he alleged he was shared between the pair for sadomasochistic encounters. He described their parties as something that "would have pleased the Marquis de Sade," alleging extreme s*xual behavior.

Ad

Thomas's father also worked for Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, and Owens highlighted Thomas's claims of an incestuous relationship with his father. She connected this to Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, stating:

"When it comes to Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte, always somewhere in the story, there has to be this element of incest and pedophilia."

This isn’t the first time Candace Owens has targeted the Macrons. Last month, in July 2025, the French first lady filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens in the U.S. arising from a conspiracy theory that the latter pushed, stating that Brigitte Macron was born male. Owens has stood her ground, saying the lawsuit is an assault on free speech.

Ad

During an interview with Tucker Carlson dated July 31, Candace Owens revealed that President Donald Trump had phoned her in February asking her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron.

Ad

Candace Owens quoted Trump's remarks over their call, saying:

"She's old and this is really, really impacting her. I saw her up close and she looks like a woman to me, I had dinner with her at the top of the Eiffel Tower."

Owens then responded to the POTUS:

"Respectfully, Mr. President, it's not my fault that he married someone with a p**is."

Ad

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have not yet responded to Candace Owens' latest claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More