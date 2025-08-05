Comedian Luenell says Shannon Sharpe is "ugly" but he "made it anyway" and his tight clothes are "a little sus"

Comedian Luenell shared her thoughts on popular NFL legend and podcaster Shannon Sharpe being fired by ESPN. The decision came after Sharpe settled a lawsuit in which he was accused of s*xual harassment by one of his former partners.In an interview with Dish Nation on August 5, Luenell called the NFL legend &quot;ugly&quot; while criticizing his &quot;tight clothes.&quot; She was asked to share her thoughts on the podcaster being fired by ESPN over his sexual harassment allegations.&quot;Goody goody. Was that worth all that money? Shannon Sharpe suffers from the same thing that Dennis Rodman suffered from. I am ugly, but I made it anyway,&quot; she said.The hosts asked Luennel to clarify whether she found Sharpe &quot;ugly,&quot; to which she confirmed that she does.&quot;I have to admire his body 'cause he wears clothes that are obviously tight. A little sus if you ask me. On his lil dog,&quot; she added.The comedian also claimed that Sharpe did not want her on his show &quot;when he was popular,&quot; but wants her on board, now that &quot;he's losing.&quot; She finished by saying she won't be appearing on the former NFL star's show. For those unaware, Shannon Sharpe regularly hosts his podcast, Club Shay Shay.Shannon Sharpe confirms that he won't be returning to ESPN following lawsuit settlement2024 HOPE Global Forum - Source: GettyAccording to reports by the BBC, Shannon Sharpe was dropped by ESPN on July 31 following the settlement of his ongoing s*xual harassment case. In the lawsuit, Sharpe was accused of r*pe and s*xual harassment by one of his former partners. She claimed that Sharpe harassed her during their two-year relationship and demanded $50 million in damages.The case, however, was dismissed earlier this month, with Sharpe also denying all charges against him since the lawsuit was filed. Shortly after the news of his dismissal from ESPN became public, Shannon Sharpe confirmed the news on his podcast.&quot;I'm sure everybody's heard the news by now that I will not be returning to ESPN. I found out this information a little earlier in the week,&quot; he said.This week, Shannon Sharpe seemingly joked about having financial trouble on the Nightcap podcast. He claimed his &quot;pocket is light now&quot; after he was dismissed by ESPN. Sharpe last appeared on ESPN in April this year, when the lawsuit against him was filed in Nevada. The anonymous victim accused the podcaster of causing &quot;pain and suffering, psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, and humiliation.&quot;She further alleged that she met Sharpe when she was 19 in 2023 at a gym in Los Angeles. In the lawsuit, she claimed that they had a &quot;rocky&quot; but consensual relationship, but accused Sharpe of s*xually assaulting her in January this year. Following the allegations, he immediately stopped appearing on ESPN, where he had been a popular face until then. Sharpe was one of the panelists on ESPN's morning show, First Take. Speaking about moving away from ESPN back in April, he said:&quot;At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me.&quot;ESPN supported Shannon Sharpe's decision to step away from his duties concerning the network, calling it a &quot;serious situation&quot; in the wake of the allegations against him.Apart from ESPN, Sharpe also serves as the host of his podcasts, Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco.