"My pocket's light right now" - Shannon Sharpe jokingly asks Ochocinco to pay back the $5K he owes him after s*xual assault settlement

The s*xual assault case against Shannon Sharpe ended in a settlement last month, and the NFL Hall of Famer was seen making light of it. On the latest episode of Nightcap, Sharpe was seen joking with co-host Ochicinco about collecting personal debts owed to him since he was &quot;light&quot; in the pockets post the settlement.In the episode that was released on YouTube on August 4, Sharpe addressed Ochicinco and playfully said:&quot;Like you owe me [$]5,900. You basically told me, 'I'mma pay you when I get ready'... It's a penalty for being late... You got it, but I need to get it... My pocket's light right now...&quot;This made Ochicinco break into laughter. While both of them were laughing, Ochicinco told Shannon Sharpe:&quot;That's what I need. Thank you... That's the standard I need. Bless you. We going to be all right...&quot;The video had amassed more than 100K views as of now. Many netizens commented under the video, believing it was a positive sign that Sharpe was joking about the situation. According to them, this meant he was moving on from it. Another netizen commented that the playful remark signifies that the tough situation had not broken Sharpe's spirits. The user commented:&quot;It's good to see that Shannon is joking about his situation, that means that he's moving on from it and not letting it keep it down.&quot;For the unversed, Sharpe had to allegedly pay over $10 million toward the settlement, according to NBC Sports reports dated July 18.This podcast episode surfaced a few days after reports of ESPN cutting ties with Sharpe went viral. Back in April 2025, Shannon Sharpe decided to voluntarily step back from ESPN, amid the s*xual assault allegations against him. At that time, ESPN also agreed with the decision.Comments under the video, (Photo via YouTube/Nightcap)According to Complex, at the time, Shannon stated that he wanted to focus on his family and deal with the &quot;false&quot; accusations against him.Exploring more about the lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe and the settlement with the complainantA lawsuit was filed against Shannon Sharpe earlier this year by a woman, Jane Doe. Last month, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the complainant, revealed that they had reached a settlement on the case. As per reports by The Los Angeles Times dated July 18, Buzbee issued a statement on Instagram that read:&quot;After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.&quot;The outlet confirmed that as of now, the details and other intricacies of the settlement had not been revealed. Sharpe's legal team also confirmed the news of the settlement to The Times. They further told the outlet that Buzbee's statement must be considered as the &quot;final word&quot; on this s*xual assault case. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the complainant, she met Shannon Sharpe back in 2023 in a gym in Los Angeles. At the time, while Sharpe was 54, the woman was only 20 years old. What they allegedly shared had been described in the suit as &quot;a rocky consensual relationship that lasted nearly two years.&quot; Meanwhile, Sharpe had always denied the allegations.Before the latest settlement, one of Sharpe's lawyers, Lanny J. Davis, told the media in April that the accuser was apparently offered at least $10 million to settle the case, but she denied it. This suit gained massive attention lately, with many sharing their take on it. The case took a significant turn when Sharpe chose to distance himself from ESPN, following the allegations.Tony Buzbee responded to Shannon Sharpe's racial profiling allegationsShortly after the complainant filed the lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, he denied the accusations and also had a message for the lawyer representing the plaintiff, Tony Buzbee. In a now-deleted Instagram video, Sharpe addressed Buzbee, stating that it was all &quot;orchestrated&quot; by the lawyer.He further accused Buzbee of &quot;targeting black men.&quot; In a recent interview with Esquire, Tony Buzbee got candid about the accusations by Shannon. Talking about his decision to represent the complainant against Sharpe, Buzbee said:&quot;I didn't wake up one morning and say, 'I want to sue Shannon Sharpe.' He has no relevance in my life. I actually think he's very entertaining when he yells and screams and talks about sports that he's not involved in.&quot;Buzbee added that he would choose to represent a case if he found merit in it. Tony Buzbee had previously been involved in cases where he went up against big shots like Jay-Z, Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs, and Deshaun Watson.While Shannon Sharpe is no longer associated with ESPN, he continues hosting Nightcap and Club Shay Shay.