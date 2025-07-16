“Do you trust Bill Gates?” — Candace Owens praises Michelle Pfeiffer for calling out Apeel Sciences over FDA approval

Candace Owens recently praised actress Michelle Pfeiffer for calling out Apeel Sciences, an FDA-approved company that received two grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2012 and 2015.

For the unversed, Apeel is an edible, plant-based coating designed to prolong the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

"Michelle Pfeiffer, just out of nowhere from the top ropes, just came and slammed Bill Gates. It's amazing. And she made us aware of something that I wasn't aware of," Candace said.

In the July 16 episode of Candace, host Candace Owens discussed Michelle Pfeiffer's Instagram Story, uploaded on Thursday.

On her Instagram story, Michelle alarmed her followers by stating that "Bill Gates' Apeel" got FDA approval for use on "USDA-certified organic produce," calling it "very concerning."

"[Apeel] was just approved and now 'organic' produce is coated in something we cannot see or wash off. Very concerning," Michelle wrote.

Reacting to Michelle's post, Owens expressed skepticism about trusting Bill Gates, raising concerns that organic products can now be coated with Apeel.

"It was just approved, and now even if you go and you buy organic produce, it's fine if it has a coding of appeal on it. Do you trust Bill Gates?"

Although Apeel's team has confirmed that Gates has no direct involvement in their brand aside from early funding, Candace Owens expressed doubt, calling Bill the "founding money" behind the company.

"Bill Gates has zero involvement or ownership in Apeel. We’re a team who value honesty and transparency, dedicated to enhancing food accessibility and sustainability," Apeel's team said in April 2024.

Furthermore, in her Instagram Story, the Batman Returns actress shared a list of grocery stores, including Trader Joe's, Costco, and others, that have confirmed they do not sell products using Apeel.

Apeel's spokesperson accuses Michelle Pfeiffer of spreading "disinformation"

In a statement to Page Six on July 11, a spokesperson for Apeel denied the allegations against them and accused Michelle Pfeiffer of spreading disinformation about their company, mission, and the work of their employees.

They claimed that their company's products have met the standards set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. National Organic Program for eight years.

"Apeel Sciences remains committed to correcting the record and defending our work in the face of disinformation. We urge Ms. Pfeiffer and others to do their research before contributing to the spread of falsehoods on social media," they added.

Elsewhere in the video, Candace Owens suggested that Bill Gates is obsessed with introducing chemicals into people's bodies, first through "vaccines" and now with Apeel's food spray.

"What is a quote-unquote Microsoft exec, Bill Gates, all concerned about vaccines? Okay, he is obsessed with getting chemicals into our bodies. Okay, that is the reality of who Bill Gates is, and it seems like he will stop at nothing. Okay, Bill Gates gives me the creeps," Owens said.

She further stated that powerful individuals like Bill Gates often use their influence to have the media lie on their behalf, claiming that this is what they are doing with the Scarface actress by "gaslighting" her.

"That's what they're doing with Michelle Pfeiffer right now. They're trying to gaslight her like [Bill Gates] had nothing to do with that," she said.

Candace Owens's full commentary video is available on her official YouTube channel.

