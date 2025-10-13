"Don't call me a sucker no more" - Marc Lamont Hill and Queenz Flip get into a heated argument live on Joe Budden's podcast 

Podcasters Marc Lamont Hill and Queenz Flip reportedly got into a heated argument during the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. The episode, titled Team Players, premiered on the podcast's Patreon page on October 13, 2025. For those uninformed, Hill joined the podcast as a co-host in 2024, while Queenz Flip, whose real name is Trevor Robinson, joined the podcast in 2022.The argument began when Marc Lamont Hill told Queenz Flip that he would never publicly reveal anything that Flip told him, to which Flip countered that he had nothing to hide, repeatedly asking, &quot;What secrets?&quot; Hill replied that he didn't even want to &quot;allude&quot; to anything that Flip told him in confidence because he didn't &quot;move that way.&quot;Flip said he had no problem publicly addressing anything that he told the other podcast hosts, with Hill replying that it was &quot;for [Flip] to talk about,&quot; and not his business. Meanwhile, Flip seemed irked at Hill using the word &quot;allude,&quot; accusing his fellow co-host of using a lot of &quot;tricky words.&quot; Marc Lamont Hill quickly countered with, &quot;I say regular words that's tricky to you.&quot; Queenz Flip then suggested that Hill was always trying to &quot;win favors&quot; and point out things other co-hosts weren't doing, calling it &quot;sucker s**t.&quot;&quot;You spend a thousand hours trying to communicate and speak to people to be accepted by the people that this n***a [presumably Joe Budden] built through this community. I don't need to do that. I believe in myself...Our job is to come up here and work and put our best foot forward... You try to win favors...even if you do win favors, you try to point out everything else that nobody do. That's sucker s**t to me,&quot; he said.Following this, the argument escalated, with Marc Lamont Hill repeatedly exclaiming:&quot;Don't call me a sucker no more.&quot;Marc Lamont Hill accused Queenz Flip of being disrespectfulThe argument between Marc Lamont Hill and Queenz Flip took a serious turn after Flip accused Hill of doing &quot;sucker s**t.&quot; Both men exchanged heated words after that, with Hill telling Flip &quot;F**k you&quot; and Queenz Flip countering that he wasn't calling Hill a sucker but rather labelling his behavior as &quot;sucker s**t.&quot; Hill attempted to de-escalate the situation and tried to get on with the show, saying:&quot;Let's both calm down, cause I'm telling you right now, the way you're talking to me I'm talking in a different way.&quot;However, Flip didn't back down and seemingly questioned why Hill took his remark personally. Marc Lamont Hill pointed out that he felt Flip's remark was &quot;disrespectful.&quot; Both men then accused the other of saying disrespectful things to each other, with Hill adding that he didn't want to talk about the issue on air cause he wasn't like Queenz Flip.Marc Lamont Hill attends The Shabazz Center Commemorates Malcolm X's 100th Birthday (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, the other hosts try to intervene and de-escalate the argument. However, the fight heated up again after both Queenz Flip and Marc Lamont Hill stood up, with Hill yelling at Flip to come &quot;talk outside.&quot; This time, Joe Budden interjected and tried to calm them down, telling them to take their fight elsewhere and not outside their studio. Both men then came back inside and sat down, with Hill saying that the argument was &quot;dumb s**t&quot; and suggesting that they continue with their podcast.This is not the first time Queenz Flip has gotten into heated arguments with fellow co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast. According to HipHop DX, Budden and Flip were caught arguing in a clip that Budden uploaded to the podcast's Patreon page in February 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe argument reportedly stemmed from comments that Budden made in a podcast episode. In the clip, the former rapper argued that Flip had no right to &quot;check&quot; his words. Meanwhile, Flip accused Budden of “always saying something negative,” calling him a &quot;negativity highlighter.&quot;