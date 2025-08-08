"Don't want to jinx it": Selena Gomez opens up about wedding plans with Benny Blanco during candid Therapuss chat

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her plans to tie the knot with Benny Blanco in the future.

On August 7, 2025, the Wizards of Waverly Place star appeared in an episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, where she said that she had started to realize that she was getting older. While Jake mentioned Selena’s engagement, the latter began laughing.

Subsequently speaking about her wedding plans, Selena Gomez told Jake Shane:

“I don’t know, you know, I’m really….. I just have never really felt so sure about something. And I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that.”

In addition, Jake questioned Selena if she was excited to get married, following which the latter responded positively. Although the Saturday Night Live star did not disclose a specific date of her wedding, she opened up about what Benny Blanco had been busy with.

“He’s working on some projects that he has to wrap up and we just have things we want to finish and our own personal endeavors before we get into all the nitty-gritty”, she said.

The singer and actress said during the conversation that she was a “little bit” superstitious. Jake then responded by saying that he was just like Gomez, adding that he could not hear that everything was fine in his life when he was not feeling good. Gomez also agreed with Shane, as she stated:

“That’s not what I need to hear. Because that’s not what’s happening. Yes. Of course. Absolutely.”

Notably, Selena and Benny began dating around two years ago, and they subsequently confirmed their engagement in December 2024, as per People magazine.

Meanwhile, the YouTube video of Jake and Selena’s conversation received more than 300,000 views, as of this writing.

Selena Gomez opens up on her first meeting with Benny Blanco

Apart from addressing her wedding plans, the Dolittle star also recalled the time when she first met her fiancé while speaking to Jake Shane. Selena Gomez said that she and Benny were supposed to collaborate. However, she was only 16 years old at the time and had not started releasing music by then.

Although the duo’s collaboration did not happen as planned, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began seeing each other. The former recalled the experience of the same, as she stated:

“I feel like he was just an acquaintance, if that makes sense. And to be honest, I, I wasn’t like besties. I just thought he was nice. And then we did a few songs together. Same Old Love, which was awesome. We did a great time. Had a great time. Nothing really there.”

Selena Gomez also described Benny Blanco as a funny individual, adding that she was not having any other thoughts about the latter. The Suite Life on Deck star said that she and Blanco spoke for around two hours on one occasion, and she also requested Benny to find someone for her.

Gomez stated that she was searching for someone “cute”, and Blanco ended up inviting her to “dinner nights.” Selena said that they eventually began dating at one point, as she added:

“Next thing, you know, we’re dating. But, he was terrified in the beginning, because he’s like, ‘It’s work and it’s company and people are going to get mad.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t give a sh*t. Kiss me.’”

Just like Selena Gomez, Benny is also active in the music industry and has established record labels like Friends Keep Secrets. He even collaborated with artists such as Calvin Harris, releasing singles such as I Found You, Roses, and more.

