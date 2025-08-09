“Eating so much crow”: Michael Knowles mocks Disney settling Gina Carano’s lawsuit after firing actress from ‘The Mandalorian’ in 2021

Podcaster Michael Knowles recently reacted to Gina Carano’s lawsuit settlement with Disney and Lucasfilm. For the unversed, Carano announced the settlement on August 8. According to NBC, she filed the lawsuit in February 2024, alleging wrongful removal from the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.

Gina Carano was fired by Disney in 2021 after she made certain social media posts that Disney deemed "abhorrent and unacceptable." However, Carano filed the lawsuit in 2024, reportedly after being backed by Elon Musk. Subsequently, in an August 8 YouTube video, Michael Knowles seemingly mocked Disney following the lawsuit settlement.

Following the settlement, a Lucasfilm spokesperson released a statement stating that Gina Carano was "well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff." Reacting to this, Knowles said:

"They are eating so much crow. They are going to have to go to the hospital. I think they're going to have to have their stomachs pumped with all the crow they're eating."

Knowles also commented on the reason why Disney canceled Carano, saying it was just an "excuse" to fire her.

"Gina Carano, who was canceled by Disney for posting during COVID about how people were being oppressed, comparing the tyrannical government actions during COVID to tyrannical government actions in N*zi Germany...It was just an excuse to cancel her," Knowles added.

While highlighting Disney’s statement about working “together with Carano in the future,” Knowles said they are not only “losing” but also “surrendering.” He further commended Elon Musk, who seemingly “funded” Carano’s lawsuit against the film production giant. Michael Knowles added that Disney's kind words for Carano are because they have lost "in the court of public opinion."

"Why is Disney all of a sudden saying, "Oh no, we actually love Gina... This is more than we're going to lose in court. This is we've lost in the court of public opinion. This is woke is dead... I don't think the statement was just written by the lawyers. I think it was written by the accountants. I think it was written by the executives and the shareholders," Michael Knowles said.

When Michael Knowles defended Gina Carano after Disney fired her

Podcaster Michael Knowles commenting on Gina Carano's lawsuit settlement with Disney (Image via YouTube/Michael Knowles)

This is not the first time Knowles has supported the Haywire alum. In a YouTube video posted on February 13, 2021, when the conflict first became public, he defended Carano’s social media posts and attributed her removal to a different reason.

"It's not because she said anything about the jews or because she said anything about the n*zis... It's because she is a conservative and she supports Trump and she's made fun of woke culture, and so the fix was always in, they were always going to try to get her. Now they're using this ridiculous excuse," Michael Knowles said.

Knowles also criticized “cancel culture,” calling it a phenomenon in which conservatives are “ostracized” for “refusing to adhere to left-wing orthodoxy.” Four years later, he celebrated Carano’s lawsuit settlement, calling it Disney's "surrender."

Both Disney and Carano issued statements following the settlement, though neither disclosed its terms. Gina Carano portrayed Cara Dune in The Mandalorian for two seasons before her departure from the series.

