"Everything is feminine" - Joy Taylor claims there is a "massive attack" on "femininity" in light of Kamala Harris running for president

On the latest episode of Joy Taylor's Two Personal Show podcast, the FS1 host invited Van Lathan, co-host of the Ringer's Higher Learning podcast, as a guest last week (May 14).

Throughout the episode, Joy and Van seemingly explore American politics, father-son relationships, and a supposed "massive attack on femininity" when discussing societal norms.

Around the 40-minute mark of the episode, Joy provides an unfiltered take on masculinity, claiming that "femininity is under control" because of women seemingly getting too close to power.

"I think there’s also a massive attack on femininity. Like, the idea is that masculinity is actually what’s being attacked. Everything’s watered down. Everything’s softened now. Everything is feminine. I think femininity is under control. I think a big part of the reason why this is happening is because women got too close to power," Joy Taylor stated.

Joy then draws connections between her opinion and the 2024 US Presidential Election, in which Republican Donald Trump won a majority over Democrat-elected Kamala Harris.

The FS1 host suggests that Kamala's running for president was too audacious for toxic men to handle, stating:

"I mean, the audacity that a Black woman (Kamala Harris) would run for president. This was their last stand. They’re like, Hold on, listen, we let you in boardrooms. We let you get credit cards. Running for president is too much audacity for us."

"I think non-p*ssy getting male lonelies are deteriorating society" - Joy Taylor claims prostitution should be legalized

Joy Taylor's recent comments on her Two Personal Show podcast seemingly explore broader cultural conversations around gender, power, and politics, supposedly becoming more polarized.

The FS1 host cites these statements as being her own opinion, claiming not to speak for everyone.

"The rolling back of women’s rights and the push that women have somehow created this world where there’s too much equality, and we can make choices about when we have children,” Joy Taylor claimed.

Taylor continues by claiming that lonely men are a rising epidemic in the world today, citing issues with OnlyFans subscribers when she stated:

"Marriage rates are dropping because nobody wants to deal with a f**king cheating alcoholic man, when you get your own apartment. Guys are lonely. People, men in these f**king caves that would never touch a woman anyway, have convinced themselves that OnlyFans models are curving them because they sent them $5. It is this attack on femininity."

She explains her opinion by claiming that the resolution for male loneliness, which she believes is a massive problem, is the legalization of prostitution, citing she's been "standing" on this take for decades.

“I think non-p*ssy getting male lonelies are deteriorating society. I think it’s a massive problem. One, I think we should legalize prostitution. I’ve been standing on this for decades, and I think prostitution should be legalized. They would never do this, but that I think would be a massive solve," Joy Taylor claimed.

Joy continues by suggesting that a lack of "physical intimacy" is part of the reason why men turn to p*rnography and OnlyFans, claiming:

"They have convinced themselves that the type of physical intimacy they would like is their favorite p*rnstar, or their favorite OnlyFans girl, or this unattainable beauty on Instagram, who’s never ever, ever, ever, ever, going to f**k you or meet you or talk to you, ever. And so, they don’t look for the physical intimacy that is around them."

During a recent May interview with Paul Pierce and Azar Farideh's The Truth After Dark podcast, Joy seemingly revealed that she's open to dating elderly men when she claimed:

"If you see me pull up with a 70-year-old, don't ask any f**king questions, OK. He's got a plane. I'm doing this for all of us."

Joy Taylor has recently been leaning into the "personal side" of podcasting, which many suggest as a new career move. Michael McCarthy's Front Office Sports' recent report claims that Taylor's FS1 contract is set to expire this summer.

