"Get out while you can": Trish Regan asks Bill Belichick to break up with Jordon Hudson claiming the relationship is "not quite right"

Television personality Trish Regan recently advised Bill Belichick to get separated from Jordon Hudson in a new video shared on April 30, 2025.

Notably, the news comes after Bill and Jordon were trending following the latter’s alleged interruption during Belichick’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning on April 27, 2025, where Hudson was not willing to allow host Tony Dokoupil to question anything about their relationship, including the time when they first met, as per Page Six.

Trish Regan shared a video through her official account on X (formerly Twitter), where she began displaying a few clips where Bill and Jordon could be spotted together on various occasions. One of the clips included a moment from an interview where the host was heard asking Belichick:

“You have Jordon right over there. Everybody in the world seems to be following this relationship. How did you guys meet?”

However, Jordon Hudson responded to this question and said that she did not want to talk about the same. As soon as the clips stopped playing, Trish Regan said:

“Is it me, or is this woman just a little bit scary? Bill, get out while you can. I know you think it’s cool. She’s like, 50 years younger, but there’s something not quite right.”

Hudson and Belichick first met in 2021 on a flight to Palm Beach. On June 14, 2024, TMZ reported that Belichick and Hudson are officially dating. By September 2024, Belichick starts appearing on Hudson’s Instagram.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick: CBS interview controversy and more

According to the New York Post, Jordon was present while Bill was giving his CBS interview. As mentioned, Hudson reportedly intervened when Belichick was questioned about their first meeting.

Meanwhile, sources for TMZ claimed on April 28, 2025, that Jordon Hudson’s interruption allegedly led to a delay in the interview by around 30 minutes. Apart from that, Hudson reportedly interfered a few more times, including that she corrected Bill when he replied to the questions that were about football.

According to Page Six, Dokoupil tried to end the interview with Bill as soon as possible since he was reportedly feeling frightened due to Jordon Hudson’s behavior on set. Furthermore, officials for CBS were allegedly trying to find a solution on how to broadcast the segment while they were editing the interview.

As per the latest update, Bill responded to everything that happened during the interview in an email sent to People magazine on Wednesday, April 30. He said in the statement that the conversation was a part of the promotion for his new book The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football.

Belichick added that he spoke to his publicist at Simon & Schuster before the interview, saying that he would only address the details related to the book. He mentioned that “unrelated topics” were brought up during the conversation, and although he mentioned the same to Tony, things did not change. He further stated:

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

According to Jordon Hudson’s LinkedIn profile, she is the CEO and founder of a company called Trouble Cub Enterprises. She completed her higher studies at Bridgewater State University.

