“Guilty as sin” — Megyn Kelly claims Diddy might get between 5-6 years of prison sentence based on his “offense level” 

After a lengthy trial, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of three of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, the hip-hop mogul was found guilty by the jury on two lesser counts of transportation with intent to engage in prostitution. Reactions to the verdict have been coming in since then.

Podcaster and political commentator Megyn Kelly also commented on the verdict during a July 2, 2025, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube. Kelly said that the jury "bought" the defense's argument that Cassie and Jane were not coerced by Diddy into performing unwanted s*xual acts with escorts, but were living the "swinger lifestyle."

However, she said that she thought there was enough evidence to prove Combs was guilty and that it was "stunning" he was acquitted of the sex trafficking charges.

"The evidence was just overwhelming on the fact that he did threaten at least Cassie and Jane over and over again. He beat both women when they would not comply with his demands... He's guilty as sin in my view," Kelly said.

Megyn Kelly also tried to calculate the prison sentence that Diddy might face. She said the charges Diddy was found guilty of were less serious and carried a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, with no minimum sentences. She added that it was unlikely that the rapper would get a 10-year sentence unless the judge was "very, very angry."

"We deduced that he has an offense level of about 26 points, which calls for a sentence of 5.25 years to 6.5 years in prison. The base offense level for this crime we deduced to be about 14. This is all on a sliding scale... If this judge says that's what happened, he could be facing five or six years in prison on each count," she said.

What else did Megyn Kelly say about Diddy's trial verdict?

Megyn Kelly, who was actively covering the Diddy federal trial in her videos, shared her views on the jury's verdict in her July 2, 2025, video. She stated that it would have been a "miracle" and "an obvious jury nullification" if Combs had escaped the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"It was very clear that Sean Combs did pay these male escorts to cross state lines and to come into his various hotel rooms and have s*x with his girlfriends, Cassie and Jane... He really should have pleaded guilty on those. And I've been saying all along, if they found him not guilty on those, it would prove that this has been a total nullification of the jury," she said.

Based on crime scaling, Kelly also speculated on the potential time that the rapper would have to serve in prison.

"It's possible the judge could say [the prison sentences] run one after the other or together, congruent. So we'll see. Likely to run at the same time is my view. There's no way he's getting more than 5 years in prison," she said.

Megyn Kelly further invited legal experts Arthur Aidala and Phil Holloway to weigh in and share their takes on the verdict.

Kelly reported that Combs was seen happy in the courtroom and "pumped his right fist" when his verdict was read out. Diddy's lawyers applied for bail until sentencing, which was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian. The rapper was sent back to the detention center.

