Rapper Big Sean has become the subject of social media rumors this week after a popular nutritionist influencer questioned the validity of his chiselled six-pack in his latest music video, Precision. Reactions to the debate have come from celebrities and fans alike, including a cheeky dig from celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton.
The discussion began when nutritionist Blake Sanburg (@thenutriotionnarc) shared an Instagram Reel on July 8, 2025, dissecting Big Sean’s shirtless appearance in the video, where his defined abs appeared to sit atop what Sanburg labeled “bubble gut.”
In an apparent attempt to compare the rapper’s body over the years, Sanburg speculated that Sean must have either had a cosmetic procedure called abdominal etching, or been using steroids to look the way he does now.
On July 11, Perez Hilton joked in response to the speculation, writing on X:
"If he did, he should ask for a refund!"
Big Sean addresses fake abs speculation
Nutritionist Blake Sanburg detailed his reasons for his theory, stating,
"This photo is from 2015 and you could see he does have deep abdominal cuts above his upper abs. Even back then, they kind of look fake right and even in more recent photos, we can see those same genetics in play. You can see this deep cut right here, and we can see that at almost any body fat he's at, he has almost the same ab definition...in this workout video he uploaded a while back, his abs look completely different than before. But the thing is, they kind of look worse now, like less defined."
However, Big Sean swiftly shot down the allegations in the comments of Sanburg's reel, refuting any surgical enhancements to his figure. The rapper wrote:
"Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol. I got love for the fake an community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me."
He then poked fun at his fluctuating physique, joking,
"I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol. But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this sh*t is getting way outta hand."
Perez Hilton also took to his blog to agree with Sanburg's opinion. He wrote,
"There’s no doubt the rapper appears to now have a higher body fat percentage than he did in 2021 while maintaining the defined look."
Hilton also reacted to Big Sean's comments, writing, "LOLz!"
Big Sean's latest album, Better Me Than You, was released on August 30, 2024.