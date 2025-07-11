"Stink bomb": Perez Hilton quips about Brad Pitt’s hilarious story about forcing crew to evacuate with his "diabolical" fart

Podcaster Perez Hilton quipped about Brad Pitt's candid story involving a fart so potent it caused an entire film crew to evacuate. On July 11, 2025, Hilton reacted to the actor's hilarious claim on his website article (linked to a post on X)

"Oh GOD! That’s SO bad! That must have really been a stink bomb to evacuate a whole cafe," he wrote in the article.

Perez Hilton unpacked what he called Pitt's "hidden talent"—one that allowed the actor to "clear a room without even saying a single word!" The podcaster cited Pitt's July 2, 2025, appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, where the Oscar-winning actor shared an unforgettable story from his early career.

During his conversation with the Kelce brothers, Pitt described shooting one of his first films—an "independent" project set in a cramped, sweltering café packed with about 60 crew members.

"It’s hot. You can’t breathe, and my character hadn’t eaten for days, and he gets this big plate of beans and bacon," Hilton added, quoting Pitt.

Hilton then relayed the F1 actor's confession about powering down "three plates of beans" in an attempt at method acting. However, the attempt backfired, and as Pitt was "stuck in this chair", there was nothing for him to do as "nature took its course."

"I went, ‘Oh, great, I got away with that one.’ And then suddenly the entire crew, the most diabolical something… descended on the crew in the whole room, and they fled the café. Fled," Hilton wrote, citing Pitt.

Brad Pitt reflects on his love for sports films during the New Heights podcast interview with Kelce Brothers

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Brad Pitt opened up about his deep appreciation for sports movies during his July 2, 2025, appearance on the New Heights podcast. During the conversation, the Oscar winner discussed his latest racing drama F1, which the Kelce brothers praised as "very cinematic."

When Jason Kelce asked if Brad Pitt would consider doing another sports film, Pitt responded enthusiastically, noting his enduring admiration for the genre.

"I love a sports movie when they work … It’s the greatest. I look back at Gene Hackman and Hoosiers and [Robert] Redford and The Natural, there’s even something more. Sports for me, even one game, is an entire lifetime," he added.

He further elaborated on why athletes inspired him as a storyteller, adding that he admired how athletes confronted challenges and evolved. He further described their journeys as reflective of broader human experiences.

Referring directly to the Kelce brothers, Pitt remarked:

"We watch you guys, we watch your fate. We watch how you deal with adversity, how you fight through it, and it’s really an amazing metaphor for a lifetime."

According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, dated July 3, 2025, one of Pitt's most celebrated roles in the sports film genre was in 2011's Moneyball. The film earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Pitt himself.

Reflecting on that project, Brad Pitt added that when moviemakers "get it right in these sports movies", it "in a lovely, beautiful way" adds to the "lexicon" of existing films in the genre. He further added that with Moneyball, he felt that the people involved in the production "got it right."

Pitt also drew comparisons between Moneyball and F1, describing the new film as "the most visceral racing experience" the audience will ever have. He further emphasized that, apart from being a sport, F1 told a moving story, which made it special.

"But like all great sports movies, when they’re great, there’s also a story there. You’re moved by it. And were funny as f**k. So, we got that to deliver it, but this kind of spiritual ending to it all, I’m really proud about," Brad Pitt remarked.

Brad Pitt's F1 was released theatrically on June 27, 2025. According to Variety, the 61-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of The Riders, directed by Edward Berger.

