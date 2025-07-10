Does Big Sean have fake abs? Rapper debunks rumors after fitness influencer's analysis of his body goes viral 

After Drake's abs became the subject of controversy, with netizens arguing about whether they were fake or real, Big Sean's abs are now in the spotlight.

Ad

The rumors about the Mercy rapper's abs began on Monday, July 7, after a fitness influencer who goes by @thenutritionnarc posted a video analysis of his physique on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the video, the influencer, whose real name is Blake Sanburg, added multiple photos and videos of Big Sean, including some taken a decade ago. Acknowledging that the rapper always had great definition, which he attributed to his "very interesting genetics," Sanburg concluded his analysis by alleging that Sean had either taken steroids or gotten an ab etching surgery.

After the video went viral on the internet, Big Sean took to its comments, writing:

Ad

"Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol. I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me. I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol. But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this s**t is getting way outta hand"

Ad

Days after the first video was posted, Sanburg dropped a second one (on July 10), sharing that Big Sean had reached out to him in DMs, writing:

"I commented on your video, this s**t is funny cause thats the way i was made i jsut gained Dad weight n had to crack down on working out as i got older bro. So my body has gone thru a lot. No surgery though. Cant believe I have to explain myself"

Ad

Sean directly addressing the viral rumor indicates that the rapper's abs are indeed real, as Sanburg concedes in his latter video.

Big Sean spoke about his mother's sacrifices in an exclusive interview

Expand Tweet

Ad

The speculation about Big Sean's abs comes months after the rapper opened up about his mother, Myra Anderson, and her sacrifices in an exclusive interview with E! News (published on May 10).

During the interview, the Bounce Back rapper shared that he was 11 when he first told his mother about wanting to pursue a career in music, and received her full support. Anderson continued to support Sean's dream despite the financial struggles the family faced, and at the expense of her own acting aspirations. Sean said:

Ad

"She knew what it was like to have a dream and chase it. he knew what it was like to pursue something and see it come to fruition, even if it was just for a little bit."

The Precision rapper then went on to reveal that his mother's career was gaining success in ad commercials in her 20s, when his parents moved to New York City. He continued:

Ad

"She made her dream come true to a certain extent. She was making a lot of money from doing commercials. She was living in Manhattan and had a nice apartment with my dad."

Per the media outlet, Sean's parents moved from NYC to LA so that Myra could focus on her acting career. However, years later, they moved back to Detroit to be closer to their family. Anderson eventually stopped her acting pursuit and got a teaching job for a more stable income.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More