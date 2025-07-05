“He asked me to make out with his nose” — Charlize Theron shares her most bizarre date request with Alex Cooper

Actress Charlize Theron recently opened up about the biggest "dating disaster" she has experienced. During her appearance on Call Her Daddy on July 2, Theron shared that once a date asked her to make out with his nose.

Ad

Theron described her date's request as one of the strangest she's ever received.

"I had a guy once ask me to make out with his nose, which was really really probably one of the most bizarre asks ever. In a very like he was getting off on it. That was really gross," Charlize Theron said.

Ad

Trending

The 49-year-old actress, who joined Alex Cooper to promote her new film The Old Guard 2, explained that she's usually not repelled by "weird" requests, but this was the "weirdest" she's ever experienced.

"I would say aside from that, nobody's ever asked me to do something that I was like, 'Whoa, that's really f*****g weird." Like, I guess I like weird sh**t. Like, I'm not like thrown by weird sh*t. Like the nose thing was the weirdest thing," Theron added.

Ad

Although the actress has never been married, she adopted her first daughter, Jackson, in 2012, followed by August in 2015.

Also read: Charlize Theron opens up about her opinion on marriage on Call Her Daddy

"I'm in love all the time" — Charlize Theron reflects on her love life

Ad

During a dating Q&A segment, host Alex Cooper asked Charlize Theron if she would continue dating a man if he confessed his love after the first month of their relationship. In response, the actress admitted that she is usually the one confessing her love that early on, calling it a "Charlize move."

"That's usually what I would do. That's like a Charlize move. This is like a constant joke between me and my friends. This is how unhealthy I am. Like, I just will tell you I love you in a heartbeat."

Ad

Theron said that she has never understood why people ask her if she has ever been in love, because she falls in love "all the time." However, she emphasized that even though she might confess early on, she doesn't necessarily want her partner to say it first.

"Like, I've never understood this conversation. Like, have you ever had been in love? I'm like mo****f****r, I'm in love all the time," Charlize stated.

Ad

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress further shared that for a long time, she thought this behavior wasn't "healthy." However, with time, she decided to accept it as part of who she is.

"For a long time, I was like this is not healthy and then I just went, 'You know, this is who I am.' Like, honestly, I'm not going to beat myself up over this anymore, so I'm going to say that's okay."

Ad

Elsewhere in the podcast, Theron clarified that while she would like to be in a long-term committed relationship, she doesn't necessarily want to get married. The actress was recently linked to model Alex Dimitrijevic, whom she dated for a year and a half before their split in November 2024.

The full conversation between Alex Cooper and Charlize Theron is available on Cooper's official YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More