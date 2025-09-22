"He was labouring under a massive misapprehension": Piers Morgan delivers chilling message to Charlie Kirk's killer after Kirk's memorial service

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service was held on Sunday, September 21. The event was attended by thousands of people at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other key officials from the White House were present at the memorial service. Also in attendance were several other prominent right-wing figures.

English journalist and podcaster Piers Morgan also gave his reaction to Charlie Kirk's memorial service and directed a message to his killer. In his Sunday X post, Morgan wrote,

"This Charlie Kirk memorial is incredible… if the shooter hoped he would silence his victim’s voice, he was labouring under a massive misapprehension. Charlie’s voice has never resonated louder or more powerfully around America, or the world."

Vice President JD Vance echoed a similar sentiments during his speech at the event.

"The evil murderer who took Charlie from us expected us to have a funeral today, and instead, my friends, we have had a revival and celebration of Charlie Kirk and his lord, Jesus Christ,” Vance stated.

The Vice President further said that Kirk "transformed the face of conservatism," adding that the late activist "changed the course of American history."

Other notable remarks shared during Charlie Kirk’s memorial service

The Sunday event drew a packed stadium and witnessed the presence of prominent conservative voices. Several White House officials delivered speeches, and it concluded with remarks from the late activist’s wife, Erika Kirk, and President Trump.

During his speech, the POTUS called TPUSA's founder an "American hero" and a "martyr." Referring to Kirk's death, Trump said that America was "robbed of one of the brightest lights" two weeks ago. He said that the activist was killed by a "radicalized cold-blooded monster" for "speaking the truth."

Further in his speech, the President added that the killer "failed in his quest" as Kirk's "message" became "stronger than before."

"The assassin failed in his quest because Charlie's message has not been silenced. It now is bigger and better and stronger than ever before... Charlie is bigger today than he was... It may not help Erika and those beautiful children who have to suffer so horribly through this moment, but they know it's true. He's bigger now than ever before. And he's eternal. He's eternal," Donald Trump said.

Before the President's speech, Erika Kirk took the stage and delivered a moving speech with tears in her eyes. The wife of the late activist recalled the moments when she first saw the body of her husband following his assassination on September 10. Erika Kirk forgave the killer of her husband, adding that Charlie Kirk would have done the same.

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That man. That young man. I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did in his. What Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate," she said.

Matt Mosley @MosesMosley Erika Kirk stood at her husband’s memorial and did the unthinkable: she forgave the man accused of killing him. “The answer to hate is not hate … I forgive him because it’s what Christ did, and what Charlie would do.” That’s not weakness. That’s courage. #UndeservedGrace

Erika Kirk, who recently took over the position of CEO and chairman at her husband's organization, Turning Point USA, vowed to further her late husband's legacy.

"I am tremendously honored to be the new CEO of Turning Point USA. I do not take that lightly. Charlie and I were united in purpose. His passion was my passion. And now his mission is my mission," she stated.

At Charlie Kirk's memorial service, Tesla founder Elon Musk was also seen alongside the President. It was the first time the two were spotted together since Musk's exit from the government in May.

