How old is Kim Turnbull? Perez Hilton hints at "much more to this drama" amid reports of David Beckham's sons Brooklyn & Romeo feuding over DJ

Perez Hilton discussed the drama between David Beckham's sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, over model and DJ Kim Turnbull. Hilton shared a post on X (linked to an article on his official website) on May 8, 2025, with the caption:

Ad

"There's much more to this drama! #DavidBeckham and #VictoriaBeckham".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hilton shared a more elaborate commentary on the situation in the linked website article. As per an article by The Mirror dated May 6, 2025, David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday at the Core restaurant, an event attended by many family members and celebrities. However, Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, were not in attendance.

"Whoa! This is worse than we thought! If you hadn’t heard, Brooklyn Beckham skipped his dad’s 50th birthday bash over the weekend," Perez Hilton wrote in his article.

Ad

As per the aforementioned Mirror article, Kim Turnbull, who is 24 years old, attended David Beckham's birthday party as Romeo Beckham's girlfriend. The report further alleged that, long before her relationship with Romeo, Turnbull was close to Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Referring to this connection between Kim Turnbull and Brooklyn Beckham, Hilton shared that the apparent reason why Brooklyn didn't attend his father's birthday celebration was Kim Turnbull's presence at the event.

Ad

"The story goes Brooklyn didn’t want to run into his little brother Romeo Beckham. The two are feuding because Romeo is dating Brooklyn’s ex Kim Turnbull!" Perez Hilton remarked.

However, Hilton further elaborated that there was "much more to this drama", claiming that the real reason behind the rift was not Turnbull but Brookly's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

"But the feud may be so much bigger than bdays!… According to the family friend, Posh and Becks are upset… with Nicola," Perez Hilton remarked.

Ad

Perez Hilton discusses the rift between David Beckham and his son Brooklyn, states it's "worse" than Kim Turnbull's involvement

Netflix's 'Beckham' UK Premiere (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton also elaborated on the rift between David Beckham and his son, Brooklyn, stating that the real reason was much worse than Kim Turnbull's history with Brooklyn. Citing multiple sources to back his claims, Perez Hilton shared Nicola Peltz-Beckham's connection to the rift.

Ad

Referring to a Daily Mail article dated May 5, 2025, Hilton remarked that Nicola Peltz-Beckham was to "blame for the family's issues". As per the report, an insider claimed that:

"Nicola basically finds a way to start an argument then she pushes him to not speak to his family and then he doesn’t show for family events. She’s done this before every family event since the wedding. As for David’s birthday, it feels like it’s all part of the same pattern".

Ad

According to another Daily Mail report dated May 6, 2025, an insider close to the family told Daily Mail the alleged real reason why Brooklyn did not attend David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration, despite being in London.

"This is nothing to do with Kim nand is all about Nicola," the insider added.

Kim Turnbull had previously dated Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son Rocco, and through that connection was part of a close friendship group that previously included Brooklyn Beckham. The insider claimed that Turnbull was being "thrown to the wolves" in the ongoing rift as the real reason behind the family row was "deeply upsetting" to David Beckham, his wife, and their other children.

Ad

"It seems Nicola doesn't like Brooklyn spending any time with the Beckhams and is using his previous closeness to Kim and her getting in with the family, as a reason to not be around them," the insider claimed.

As per the aforementioned Daily Mail report, the insider also stated that the narrative that "Romeo is dating his brother's ex-girlfriend" was being pushed out deliberately by Nicola.

Ad

Commenting on the situation and Nicola's involvement in the rift, Perez Hilton remarked:

"Brooklyn and Nicola have missed a whopping 12 big family events in the past year. That starts with David’s 49th bday bash, btw...So now the Beckhams think Nicola is surreptitiously driving a wedge between him and his family? That would be so messed up! If they really believe that, it’s no wonder they hate her!"

Ad

Currently, David Beckham, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, is active in business ventures and brand endorsements. His son Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, recently performed at the Maison Crivelli event in London on May 7, 2025. Meanwhile, Perez Hilton shares regular videos on his channel, sharing the latest updates from the entertainment industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More