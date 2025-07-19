How old is Paris Jackson? Perez Hilton claims Michael Jackson’s only daughter unfollowed her brothers on Instagram over legal conflict

Recently, it came to light that Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, filed an objection to &quot;premium payments&quot; made to three law firms by her late father, Michael Jackson. Paris Jackson, who is also a beneficiary of her late father's estate, is one of the three children of the pop icon Michael Jackson.Paris Jackson, 27, is the second child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. Her other siblings include Prince Michael Jackson, 28, and Prince Michael Jackson II, 22, who switched up his name to BIGI in 2015. Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton has now pointed out that Paris has unfollowed her brothers as well as her late father's account on Instagram.Hilton has reacted to the ongoing legal issue in the Jackson family in his July 18 blog as well as his July 19 podcast. Citing a Reddit post in his blog, Hilton wrote,&quot;This week, social media users over on Reddit noticed that the 27-year-old actress no longer follows her brother Prince on Instagram! She even unfollowed her late father Michael Jackson’s account! And you know? They’re right! She doesn’t follow either of them!&quot;Hilton also shared screenshots of Paris Jackson's Instagram page, showing she is not following her brothers. He added that while it is uncertain why she unfollowed them, he said, &quot;There has been a lot of drama in the Jackson family.&quot; He reported that the estate has been a &quot;source of tension&quot; in the family.He pointed out the Bigi Jackson 2024 lawsuit against his grandmother, in which Bigi asked the court to cut off his grandmother from using funds from his late father's estate to fund her legal fight.In his podcast, Hilton said that Paris is now raising eyebrows on estate management and said she could have &quot;disagreements&quot; with &quot;in charge&quot; of her estate. He further reported on Paris Jackson's latest filings.&quot;Last month in June, Paris Jackson filed a petition in court claiming the executives of her father's estate failed to explain why it allocated $625,000 of so-called premium payments to three law firms for an unrecorded amount of time in 2018,&quot; Hilton reported.What more did Perez Hilton report about Paris Jackson in his podcast? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his July 19 podcast, Hilton said he &quot;believes&quot; that Michael Jackson was &quot;inappropriate with young boys.&quot;&quot;[He is] somebody who believes that Michael Jackson was inappropriate with young boys. A few days ago, I shared with you all how five new Michael Jackson accusers were paid off by the MJ estate,&quot; Hilton said.He said he joined a community on Reddit named Leaving Neverland HBO, where he found that Paris has unfollowed her brothers and her father's Instagram accounts. Hilton continued saying that some of his &quot;friends&quot; in that community have suggested that Paris has &quot;been erasing her father from her life.&quot;&quot;Paris Jackson used to have two tattoos in honor of her late father, both of which she has covered up recently,&quot; Hilton said.However, Perez Hilton also added that he is uncertain of the reason for the tattoo cover-ups, which he showed through pictures. At the same time, the podcaster suggested that it could be because Paris may &quot;believe Michael's accuser.&quot;&quot;I don't know for sure if the reason for these cover-ups is because she is really standing with Michael's accusers. But what other reason would there be? She's fighting with her brothers and erasing her dad from her body... I'm inclined to believe... Paris, being a woman, being someone who's been through trauma herself, believes Michael's accusers,&quot; he added.E! News reported that estate co-executors John Branca and John McClain confronted Paris Jackson's opposition. The co-executors claimed in court on July 15 that the raised payouts were justified as the legal teams turned around the estate, which was burdened with $500 million of debt following the death of Michael.