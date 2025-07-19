“Really killer!!” — Perez Hilton reacts as paranormal expert handling The Conjuring's Annabelle doll mysteriously dies

Perez Hilton has reacted to the mysterious death of Dan Rivera, a paranormal investigator who had been touring with the infamous Annabelle doll from The Conjuring.In a blog post uploaded on July 15, Hilton explained that Rivera, lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), died while on the Devils on the Run tour during a stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.According to The Evening Sun, emergency services were called to a hotel in Gettysburg around 8 p.m. on July 13, where they performed CPR on Dan Rivera. However, he did not survive, and the cause of his death remains unknown.The outlet reported that Rivera had spent the entire day with his coworkers but returned to his hotel room after feeling &quot;sick.&quot; When he didn't respond to messages later that evening, his colleagues found him in cardiac arrest.For the unversed, the Annabelle doll that Rivera was touring with inspired the character Annabelle in The Conjuring Universe. Though it resembles a traditional Raggedy Ann doll, it is widely dubbed as America's most haunted object.The American blogger and columnist also shared the blog link on his X account on July 19, suggesting that the next Annabelle sequel is going to be &quot;really killer.&quot;&quot;The next Annabelle sequel is gonna be really killer!!&quot; Hilton captioned the post.Perez Hilton calls Dan Rivera's death &quot;spooky&quot; in connection with the Annabelle dollFurthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton shared that Dan Rivera's sudden death feels even more &quot;spooky,&quot; given that the cause of his death is still unknown.&quot;Well, as of now his official cause of death hasn’t been revealed… Which just makes this whole situation and his connection to the Annabelle doll so much spookier. Our hearts are with Rivera’s loved ones. Rest in peace,&quot; Hilton added.Meanwhile, in a Facebook post uploaded on Monday, July 14, the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), founded by renowned paranormal investigators Edward and Lorraine Warren, expressed their sadness over Dan's passing.&quot;We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time,&quot; the organization stated.The origin of the widely known Annabelle doll, which Rivera was touring with, dates back to 1970, when a mother purchased the antique Raggedy Ann doll as a birthday present for her daughter, Donna.Soon after bringing it home, Donna and her roommate began experiencing &quot;strange and creepy&quot; events, including the doll's movement, per the NESPR official website. This led Ed and Lorraine Warren to investigate the doll. They eventually concluded that the doll itself was being &quot;manipulated by an inhuman presence.&quot;Subsequently, the Warrens built a &quot;special case&quot; for the doll inside the now-closed Occult Museum &quot;to contain the evil-spirited entity.&quot;According to the NESPR's website, Dan Rivera was a U.S. Army veteran who had been involved in paranormal research and investigations for over 10 years. Raised in Bridgeport, CT, Rivera was introduced to haunted phenomena at a young age and had witnessed paranormal events occurring in his home.