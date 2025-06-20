How did Tafari Campbell die? Melanie King draws shocking parallels between deaths of Barack Obama's personal chef & Jeffrey Epstein

YouTuber Melanie King recently drew comparisons between the death of Tafari Campbell, former U.S. President Barack Obama’s personal chef, and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Even after former President Obama left office in 2016, Tafari continued to work as a chef for him and his family. In July 2023, Campbell, 45, was found dead at Obama’s family estate on Martha’s Vineyard, as reported by the BBC.

Witnesses informed the police about a man who had drowned while paddleboarding near the vineyard. Local authorities opened a search operation; despite their efforts, Campbell drowned in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond.

"A male paddleboarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface. Another paddleboarder was on the pond with him at the time and observed him go under the water" the police report stated.

Drawing parallels between the deaths of Campbell and Epstein, Melanie King, in her YouTube video uploaded on June 20, pointed out that after the chef was reported dead, the story made headlines for just a few days, despite it being a high-profile case.

She shared that the person who was paddleboarding with Campbell was never identified, and the laptop found at the crime scene also mysteriously vanished, not being mentioned in any police updates.

Additionally, no photos of the autopsy report or footage were made available to the public.

Eerily, Epstein's case was also very similar, as he was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019, on the same day that his cameras were not functioning and the guards were asleep, King stated.

Furthermore, everyone connected to him, like Jean-Luc Brunel, was also found dead in his own cell, and Steven Hoffenberg was discovered dead in his apartment.

"It’s not a coincidence folks that's control," Melanie stated.

Melanie King alleged that Tafari Campbell was writing a personal journal about his experiences with the Obamas

Furthermore, in the video, Melanie King continued to discuss the bizarre aspects of the case, stating that Tafari Campbell reportedly swam well yet drowned in eight feet of water, without a life vest, and with no suspicion about the cause of his death.

She further mentioned a rumor, unconfirmed but widely circulated and even believed by some, that Campbell was keeping notes and allegedly wanted to write a book or even a journal about his experience working with the Obamas, one of the most important figures in the United States.

It is believed Tafari Campbell would have access to highly sensitive information, which makes the disappearance of the laptop even more suspicious, Melanie said.

"Some say it was just a passion project, others believe it may have contained sensitive insights about the people he [Tafari Campbell] served, and let's be honest, working behind the scenes in the homes of the elites and some of the world's most powerful people."

King further discussed how working in and being part of elite households can expose you to things the general public would never encounter.

She speculated that Tafari Campbell might have seen something he wasn't supposed to or possibly knew too much, which leads the public to wonder and discuss the cause of the deaths and the bizarre similarities between both Campbell and Epstein.

"From elite homes to federal lockups, it all starts to smell like something much, much darker and not just a coincidence," Melanie King remarked.

Tafari Campbell was a chef in the White House throughout former U.S. President Barack Obama's eight years in office.

